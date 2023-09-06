Karori pocket park-turned-tiny home section seeks offers over $330k

68a Victory Ave, Karori, was once a park. Now its seeking offers over $330,000.

Sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac, not far from a stretch of bush-clad reserve, 68A Victory Avenue, Karori, was once a community pocket park.

With a single swing set, the 220m2 section was designated a “playground”, but the council decommissioned the playground equipment in 2008, and the section sat empty for years.

In 2011, it was decided the land was surplus to council requirements, and they opted to sell it. It took a while to get the playground-selling ball rolling, however, as the section didn’t come on the market till 2020. Tommy’s real Estate agent Alice O’Styke was the agent.

"It was just around COVID time actually, which made it a great property to sell during lockdown,” said O’Styke, who is the listing agent for the property again. “You could see what was there without having to go into a house."

The section had “at least” three offers that time, but was eventually snapped up by the current owner for $220,000. We have agreed not to name him on account of his job.

Tommy's/Supplied The section was sold by the council in 2020. The new owner put up a fence, and moved a small portable home onto the site.

He fenced the section and bought a prefabricated portable home by Able Spaces for the site. The container-like home is consented and connected to water, drains and power. His plan was to consider building something more permanent and substantial later, but now selling up to move closer to family.

"In the interim, it made it a really affordable housing proposition. It was a super affordable way of having a warm house, that's low maintenance

"Every city has its own unique quirks, in Wellington it’s our small land sites. The wish list is a 700-800m² section, but it's just not the reality. Look at Mount Vic, the average section there is 200-300m².”

Tommy's/Supplied It’s a snug home, but has a full sized kitchen, with room for a washer and dishwasher.

Buying a small section could be an affordable alternative to unit titles, cross leases, or semi-detached type homes, which may also have a body corp, O’Styke said.

“This is another option, where [you can have] your own little freehold piece of land, and make it usable and workable for you."

While the portable home is small at just 18m², it has a studio bedroom/office space, shower room and toilet, and full-sized kitchen, with room for a washing machine and drawer dishwasher.

"It's been really fun talking to people about what the options could be,” O’Styke said. “You could think, 'great, I could get it and rent it for the first little while, while I decide what to build'. Then when you're ready to build, you could sell off the portable house, or move it on to somewhere else."

The owners at neighbouring 70 Victory Avenue, “didn’t have any interest” in purchasing the section.

The vendor is seeking enquiries over $330,000. Homes.co.nz estimates the property to sell for between $360,000 and 450,000. The 2021 RV is $395,000.

Tommy's/Supplied The owner has lived here since 2023.

The median price for Karori is $930,000, although sections in the suburb tend to be two to three times the size of 68a. For example, the section to the right is 606m², with an RV of $890,000.

68a is for sale by tender, which closes at noon on September 14, unless sold prior.