'You look nothing like your headshot': Real estate agent battles bullies with banter

Vandals defaced her For Sale sign, but Southland real estate agent Sheree Williams doesn't take herself too seriously.

A Southland real estate agent's tongue-in-cheek response to vandals defacing one of her signs has been a hit on a social media.

Sheree Williams, managing director of Mike Pero Southland, Gore and Central Otago, was with a buyer when she discovered someone had drawn a squiggly moustache and soul patch beard over her picture on the for sale sign. It reminded her of the number of times people have commented that she doesn’t look enough like her promotional images.

"I was like, 'this is a good opportunity’, not only to rip the s... out of myself about not looking like my sign, but also just to have a bit of a laugh."

She took a picture of herself leaning against the sign, and added a ‘tache and soul patch of her own, and popped the result up on her facebook page with the caption: “When someone says you look nothing like your headshot…. Hold the phone please sir.”

It was an instant Facebook hit, earning her 1000 post shares and almost 2000 comments.

"It's just so random," says Williams. "Of anything to go viral, it's me ripping s... out of myself. I haven't had a sign graffitied in a long time. Usually they get, if not stolen, smashed up."

One of her signs was stolen a few weeks ago, and she was going put up a post about it on Facebook, "just being light-hearted" and asking her followers to "tag who stole my sign below".

"My assistant was like: 'You can't do that Sheree, because you'll get the most inappropriate responses'."

While she says she gets a lot of trolls and negative comments - even mean ones - on her page in general, she reckons about 95% of responses to the vandalism post have been positive and supportive.

Facebook/Sheree Williams Williams has an upbeat approach to selling houses.

Making a joke about it was “just natural” for the upbeat agent.

“I'll get negative comments and spin them. I had someone say, 'why do you feel the need to always be in the photos? It's not about you. It's about the houses', and of course I'm like, 'Well, wait till you see the video. It's like Where's Wally with Shaz'.

“I try to put a bit of humour into it, because we're in such a negative world these days. I'm very professional at what I do. But, I love banter. I love humour. So if I can turn someone being a jerk around, and make them smile, that's my job done."

It’s a tactic that seems to be working for the agent. She has had a “massive” year in sales, having sold 50 properties in the first 36 weeks of 2023.

“I prepared for a really quiet year, and it was crazy. Now I'm ultra-preparing myself for a busy summer."