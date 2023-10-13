Cottage built to replace non-compliant tiny home looks 100 years old, but is only 3

This cottage looks vintage, but it's actually only about three years old

The little, white cottage at 216 Rowes Rd, just outside Hunterville, looks like it started life as a colonial chapel, or settler’s cabin. In fact, tucked into a bend on the Rangitīkei awa, in what used to be a corn field, the cottage is only about 3 years old.

It was designed and built by Palmerston North locals Martin and Julie Diprose, as their family holiday home.

They found the property while they were living in Africa, where they worked as part of a language development project. They fell in love straight away, and kept it in the backs of their minds as they prepared to move back home.

Shelley Naylor/Supplied 216 Rowes Road, Hunterville, vintage style, with all the modern comforts.

"We called into the section on our very first day back in New Zealand and still loved it," says Martin. "We got settled in Palmerston North, got our kids established in schools here. But we were still really looking for a place that we could just escape to.”

After living in a “very remote place” in Africa for 10 years, they wanted a little of the open space again. “We love New Zealand, but it's just nice to be able to get away."

Shelley Naylor/Supplied Julie and Martin Diprose, at home in their cottage on the riverbank.

They bought the section in 2012, and used it as a family camping spot for the next few summers, fishing, hiking, and floating along the river on inflatable craft. Eventually, they built a small tiny home on the section, but it didn’t last long.

"This was in the early days of the tiny house movement, before they became popular, and the council didn't quite know what to do with it. In the end they said, 'no, you can't have that. It's not a vehicle, even though you can move it. It's not acceptable'. So we removed it and decided, well, we're just going to have to build a cottage."

Shelley Naylor/Supplied The home’s classic styling is down to Julie’s tasteful eye.

The couple set about designing something that was spacious, without being imposing - Just big enough to have the kids and their partners, and eventually, the grandkids to stay in. The concept they came up with combined several architectural styles, with three bedrooms that can sleep six people.

"There's also a shed with bunks, and we sometimes put up a tent too”, says Martin.

“We wanted it to be just a beautiful relaxing space that we could just get away to. So we designed it ourselves. Got a local builder from Marton to build it, and we did some of the work as well.”

Shelley Naylor/Supplied The home sits on a fertile river plain.

An electrician by trade, Martin did all the wiring himself. He also built the deck, and the couple painted the house together.

"People think it's a little chapel. But the style comes from our travels around the world. We've been to America quite a bit. We've got a daughter who's married to an American boy, and they live over there. We liked the style of architecture on the east coast, New England,” says Martin.

"[We also love] the character of early New Zealand settler cottages, so we wanted to replicate that. That's where the white, and the double-hung sash windows and the wooden flooring come from."

While the home is close to the river, the Disproses did a lot of research on the possibility of flooding in the area and say their section is quite safe.

Shelley Naylor/Supplied The open-plan living area backs onto the main bedroom and bathroom.

"We talked to local farmers and people that lived here. They told us that, even in the huge floods they had in 2004 the water didn't even come up onto this terrace where the house is built,” Martin says.

“The river is so wide here, when the river gets high, it just spreads out. We worked with the council and did our due diligence talking to them about their flood levels, and they didn't require any minimum floor height or anything like that, and as a result there's no flood notice on the title."

As ever, it’s crucial that prospective buyers do their own research and due diligence before putting an offer on any property.

With the Rangitīkei as your next-door neighbour, Martin says the soil is excellent for growing just about anything.

Shelley Naylor/Supplied The master bedroom has exposed beams and a view of the lane past the house.

The property is 2kms off SH1 and 7kms (11min) north of the little Manawatū town of Hunterville, where there are shops, a supermarket and cafés, as well as a very sweet statue to huntaway dogs, New Zealand’s home-grown breed.

It’s also about 2.5 hours' drive from the Wellington CBD.

Shelley Naylor/Supplied The bathroom offers mod-cons with classic styling.

"We don't want to part with it [the cottage]. But all our kids have grown up and left home now. And we actually need the money because we're going to do some extensive renovations to our house in Palmerston North. It's like, a season has come to an end for us," Martin says. "But we're sure going to miss coming here and relaxing."

The Diproses are seeking offers over $695,000 for the 76m² home, which comes with two outhouses, and a 5888m² section. The listing is with Charles and Ashleigh Key for Shelley Naylor realty.

Shelley Naylor/Supplied Martin Diprose built the deck himself.