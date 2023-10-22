'A cross between a town-house and the Bucket Fountain': 70s pyramid home in Khandallah on the market

Built in the 1970s, 20 Amapur Drive is packed with little design features that make it a funky and fun home to live in, say the owners.

Bette and Pete Cosgrove had been house hunting for five minutes when they found the home on Amapur Drive, Khandallah, that they would live in for the next 17 years.

An army family, the Cosgroves had moved every couple of years to postings all over the world. After a three-year posting in Sydney, they came home to Aotearoa in 2006 for good.

While renting in Khandallah, Bette compiled a list of 16 open homes to visit one Saturday morning. The couple had just set off down the hill when they spotted an estate agent putting an “open home here” flag on the berm. Then Bette spotted the house.

"I was like, 'slam on the brakes! What's that?’.”

“That” was a three-storey/five-level 1970s-built home, with a pyramid-like roofline, designed by Robert Purcell. Pete would describe it as “a cross between a town-house, the bucket fountain” and the kind of whacky bush bach 70s Kiwi supergroup Blerta might have hung out in. “But made from better materials.”

Tommy's/Supplied The funky, space-aged home has been a haven for owners Bette and Pete Cosgrove.

“You know who you could imagine living here in the 70s,” Pete says. “Split Enz.”

The home had belonged to a diplomatic couple from Malaysia, who had been posted to London and needed to sell quickly. They had just listed the house on Friday, and there hadn't been any promotion yet – explaining why the house had not made it to Bette’s list.

Fortunately for the Cosgroves, the real estate agent thought they should pop the flag out anyway and see who turned up.

Tommy's/Supplied A previous owner gave the home a funky make over in 2004, andding bright pops of colour.

Seconds after she stepped in the door, Bette turned to Pete and said, “We’re buying this house.”

“He said, ‘I haven’t even stepped inside it. No we are not, don’t be ridiculous.’”

As other groups were walking around it wondering how they would fit their furniture – “the home has very few vertical walls” – Bette and Pete were just marvelling at the detail, the hand printing on the stair risers, the paua shell inlay on the door trims, the exposed beams, the bright pops of colour throughout the house.

"Then we stepped into the purple kitchen and the house was sold as far as I was concerned. Like, we were buying it."

They brought a builder friend in to look at it the next day. He couldn't see anything major wrong with it, but warned them there could be due to the age of the house. "We said, 'we don't care, whatever's wrong with it we will fix it."

The home did need work, but the couple decided not to change the look of the home. Instead they rewired, lined, re-roofed and double-glazed the home, restoring it back to its original soundness.

Tommy's/Supplied The home backs onto Mt Kaukau.

"We literally painted the walls back the same colours. I had to get Resene to mix me the yellow of the lounge wall to repaint it."

For the next 17 years, the home would be the family’s haven. Both Pete and Bette recovered from cancer in the house. One of Bette’s favourite places to sit while she recuperated from chemotherapy sessions was the little window seat in her bedroom that looked out on the garden and the bush of Mt Kaukau.

The windows frame a magnificent magnolia tree, planted just after the home was built, and which now graces them with big, blousy blooms twice a year.

Tommy's/Supplied The purple kitchen sold Bette on the home.

The home also doubled as an office for daughters Johanna and Brit’s social enterprise business, NopeSisters, inspired by Bette’s cancer journey. The downstairs bedroom was ground zero for the admin, packing and distribution of thousands of charity T-shirts, raising money for good causes until they closed in 2022.

“It's a massive decision for us to farewell this house because we have all grown up here,” says Bette. “Both of us survived cancer in this house, and it comforted us both through every day of our lengthy treatment. In this bright, colourful space how could we not be uplifted?”

But now it’s time to downsize and leave city life behind. The couple is moving back to Kāpiti, where Bette grew up, and where the family lived when the girls were little.

Tommy's/Supplied The home has three bedrooms and a study which could be a guest bedroom.

"I actually said you'd have to drag me out of that house in a box. I did say that. Because I literally thought we found our forever home, which we've never had before. Seventeen years in one house was just a dream for us," says Bette. "I think it's a very special house and we hope somebody that loves that quirkiness is going to love it as much as we've loved it.

"The house can have a lovely new family to nurture, [and they will be] inspired by the colour, the design of it. It's a very creative, very dramatic house."

Tommy's/Supplied Bette spent time recuperating from her cancer treatments in this window seat.

The Cosgroves are seeking offers over $1,195,000 for the 4-bed, 2-bath, 210m² home, sitting on a 521m² section.

The listing is with Wayne Sampson and Edmund Chrisp for Tommy’s Real Estate.