The 100-year-old villa protecting a plot of Picton greenery - with royal help

There hasn’t always been a gatehouse on Oxford St in Picton. This one was built about 118 years ago, in Blenheim. But it was moved to Picton in 2005, to stand sentry at the gates of Sennen House, an historic home that had been turned into a B&B.

At the same time, both homes were placed under a Queen Elizabeth II Open Space Covenant, which means they can never be built out, and the native flora and fauna are protected in perpetuity.

The villa was put on the market in 2010, and caught the eye not of its current owner, but of her son.

Tall Poppy/Supplied The home has been modernised, but still retains its vintage charm.

“He kept telling us about The Gatehouse so to keep him happy we made an appointment,” says Diana Cranfield, who has lived in the home since 2010. “We laughed when we saw it, as it was a miniature of our home in Wellington. We loved it, so we bought it.”

Diane lived in the home with her husband, until last year when they were forced to relocate due to his medical condition.

For her, the best thing about living there was “peace and privacy”. Within walking distance of Picton town, the house backs onto acres of untouched native bush. The gardens are also mature, and filled with trees.

Tall Poppy/Supplied The home is cosy, with tall period ceilings, and open fireplaces.

“My favourite place is on the deck sitting under the oak trees,” she says.

The covenant came about because the previous owners, who also owned Sennen House just up the road, were landscape gardeners. They wanted to preserve the surrounding peace and privacy, “and the gorgeous oak trees”.

Tall Poppy/Supplied The kitchen diner is homely and open plan.

“It means the new owners will not get built out, but they do have the option of removing it,” Diane says.

Cranfield grew up holidaying in the area in the 1960s and knows Picton well. She always loved that the home was secluded, but within walking distance of the town, with its “delightful cafes” and beach.

The neighbourhood is mostly owner-occupiers. “We have lovely neighbours.”

Tall Poppy/Supplied The home is surrounded by rotected greenery.

The three-bed villa also has a 1930s-built sleep-out in the garden, which the previous owners added for their parents, who visited regularly from England. The sleep-out has a separate kitchen and bathroom, which could be used as an Airbnb, or for visiting friends and family.

The home has been modernised throughout after being relocated, with new wiring, plumbing and piles.

It has been a beloved home for the couple but now it’s on the market, seeking $699,000.

Tall Poppy/Supplied Outside there’s a 1930s cottage that’s fitted out as a sleep-out.

“We are very sad at having to sell, but my husband had his leg amputated unexpectedly, so he is now in a care home in Orewa near our family.

“It is a wonderful family home, or great for grandparents with plenty of room for the grandchildren. It is all one storey, so easy to access. Such an easy home to live in with great character... I am so going to miss it.”

The listing is with Anne Goodyer for Tall Poppy.