Selling like an influencer pays dividends for Southland real estate star

Sheree Williams, centre, with her "crew", real estate agent Lu Dunn, left, and “sidekick” Shelley McDougall who help create her social media content.

When real estate agent Sheree Williams wanted to bring more personality to her marketing, she was told she’d be seen as a “ditzy, young blonde in heels... and that’s not what you want to be”.

So she thought, “I’m going to do this and show you,” and she ran with it.

Williams likes to do things differently, because she’s not particularly a fan of the real estate industry.

And with a large, personable, and growing presence on Facebook, people are starting to liken her to a social media influencer.

Williams said it “kind of” happened by accident: “I’m so genuine in myself that I don’t have to sell a product. I have such a passion for what I do that it comes naturally.”

But her “Invest In Southland with Sheree Williams” Facebook page has proven to be an invaluable sales tool.

Williams picked up multiple awards at the Mike Pero Real Estate conference this year, including most houses sold by an individual agent nationwide, and top producer.

Williams attributes this success to the fact that she’s always approached the industry her way: being a person first and an agent second.

“When you think of real estate you think of ‘sell, sell, sell’. I wanted to change it up and be different.”

And she gets genuinely excited about the houses she sells: “That’s why I put so much online.”

She was one of the first real estate agents in Southland to have a personal business page, Williams said.

Her business is about connection, both in person – she’s met some of her closest friends on the job – and online.

“I want people to know me. It’s not just a transaction. Don’t get me wrong, I’m professional, I’m good at what I do, but it’s a conversation. I don’t drop my personality when we get down to business.”

By keeping people engaged on her page, Williams said listings were often followed by messages like: “Aunt Doris was only last night saying that she wants to downsize."

It allowed her to engage with new clients through existing clients, Williams said.

Her online audience was different to the one she reaches in traditional print media, she added.

Williams said she wasn’t annoyed by other real estate agents starting to copy her.

“I say good on them. Rather copy me than cut another agent off at the knees to get ahead. The business is big enough for all of us.”