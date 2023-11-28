Rare chance to own an apartment in one of Wellington's most beloved waterfront buildings

What's it like inside one of Wellington's most coveted apartments?

When his daughter told him she wanted to go flatting during her second year at university, Mt Maunganui-based dad Ross Thomas struggled to find a home he’d be happy to let her go flatting in.

The owner of national building company A1 Homes, Thomas and his wife wanted to buy a property for Emily to flat in, after spending her first year living in the halls of residence. Thomas thought she could share the home with friends, and they’d all have a safe, comfortable base to complete their studies in.

However, finding a good quality building proved difficult. “We saw some rubbish buildings down there,” says Thomas.

After touring “dilapidated, tired, leaky, mouldy buildings” in Mount Cook, and Kelburn, and some much better new builds “up behind Thorndon”, he saw an apartment for sale in the coveted Queen’s Wharf building and immediately loved it. Emily, however, was not impressed.

Ray White/Supplied The apartment is in the curved end of the building.

"She said, 'oh no, I don't want an apartment. They’re for old people'. But I kept going back to that building.

“I said to my wife, 'this is just too good. We've just got to get our daughter through it. I know when she sees it, she will love it'."

They convinced Emily to have a look, and she was "just blown away".

Ray White/Supplied The building is right on the waterfront.

With its wolfhead friezes, faux Corinthian columns, turret and curved wall, Queens Wharf is one of the most recognisable buildings in the city.

It was converted into offices and about 23 two and three-bedroom apartments in the 90s, it's also home to the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts. With the Museum of Wellington opposite, it forms the gateway to the city's vibrant waterfront.

Ray White/Supplied Inside, the decor is fresh and bright, with a curved living room giving 180 degree views of the city and waterfront.

It’s a primo location for living and working. For dining out, Dockside, Shed 5 and The Crab Shack are right outside. Across the road is Charlie Noble restaurant, and the InterContinental hotel.

It’s also a short walk to Lambton Quay and Parliament to the north, and Willis St and the shopping/theatre/nightlight end of the city to the south. A stroll along the waterfront brings you to Te Papa museum, Te Wharewaka o Pōneke, the Michael Fowler Centre and Tākina convention centre.

Inside, the decor is clean and fresh, with a few exposed beams to hark back to the building’s seafaring and industrial past as the former home of the Wellington Harbour Board. The flat has its own foyer entrance from the lift, and access to stairs at either end of the building.

Ray White/Supplied The living area is open plan.

"It was just like so secure, so warm, so safe. And the building itself is just so cool, a lot of character. Everything was just perfect, so we jumped on it. It’s a rock solid build.”

Thomas refreshed the interior, and added a study/guest bedroom, but other than that, the apartment didn’t need much work at all. It has a large, open-plan living area, with one curved wall following the north end of the building, getting views of both Aotea Quay, and the wharf.

There are two bathrooms, and three double bedrooms, as well as a small study/guest bedroom. It also has two parking spaces and a locker for bikes and other toys under the building. There are three other flats on the same floor.

"There's a real neat mix of people living there. [Emily and her friends] were the youngest by a mile, and we sort of put them on strict instructions not to misbehave. But they ended up being friends with everybody. There are some lovely people in there."

Ray White/Supplied The home has three double bedrooms.

Now that Emily has graduated and found work in Auckland, Thomas has decided to sell. “We just don’t need it any more.”

The 112m² home has a CV of $1,225,000. There is a body corp levy of $28,563.48pa – which works out to about $2300 per month – that covers the building insurance and maintenance of the common areas and elevators. Thomas describes the body corp as proactive, and says there’s never a shortage of willing people to help run it.

The home is to be sold by tender which closes on 7 Dec. The listing is with Carol Radford for Ray White. There’s an open home on Thursday, November 30.