Couple waited 16 years to buy their neighbour's one-of-a-kind Mid-century dream home

This home was built in the 60s and is packed with Mid-century style.

The first time Anne and Paul Mortlock saw Blaxall House they fell in love. This was nearly 60 years ago in 1965 when the young couple were invited to a “neighbourly welcome drink” at the house after moving into a neighbouring home.

It was Paul who fell for the home's quirky, unique charms hardest. For the next 16 years, whenever the couple - who had since become parents of three - looked at larger houses they might move into, Paul could not be convinced.

"I kept finding houses for us to buy. Paul would come and have a look at them, and every time he said the same thing: 'It's very nice, but I don't like it as much as the Blaxall House',” says Anne.

"Neither of us had ever been into a house quite like it. [Owning it] just seemed like an impossible dream.”

The Blaxalls, who had commissioned the home to be built in the mid 1960s by Griffiths and Moffat, wouldn’t be selling for 16 more years. When they did, however, the Mortlocks were able to buy the home they’d loved for so long.

Sitting at the end of a long drive, the Blaxall House has a long, low concrete block profile, in the Californian Mid-century ranch style. Beyond a double garage, there’s a formal entrance like a three-sided courtyard, with a water feature and some lush planting.

Harcourts/Supplied The Blaxall house, which now belongs to Anne Mortlock.

But it is inside the home that the Mid-century styling really shines. Tongue-and-groove ceilings, timber ranch sliders and a built-in credenza, in warm honey-coloured timber, frame the living room. The fireplace – one part heating device, two parts art installation – dominates the space, while a floor to ceiling glass wall, brings the outdoors in. Another water feature glitters outside the glass wall.

Timber sliding doors open onto the landscaped garden, with Japanese maples, weeping elm, swamp Cyprus and wrought iron gates adding to the sense of Mid-century charm.

A media room, and the master bedroom, open onto a lawn tennis court.

Harcourts/suppied The living room has an imposing fireplace and stunning glass wall.

"I'd have my friends around and we'd play tennis after school or during the weekends," says Guy Mortlock, one of Anne and Paul's adult sons. "We were very lucky, having people round, spending many afternoons on the tennis court.

"I probably didn't appreciate how lucky I was living in such a house, given I was only 12 or so when we moved in there. It's only as you get older that you start to appreciate the architecture more."

The home has featured in several publications, including Home and Building 1968, and I’ve Never Met a Straight Line I Didn’t Like, by Mary Gaudin and Matthew Arnold, as well as being chosen by CoCA – Centre of Contemporary Art Toi Moroki – as an example of prime Mid-century architecture.

In I’ve Never Met A Straight Line, the home’s Japanese influences, from the genkan-style entrance, to the planting and water features around the home, are celebrated.

“The Blaxall house doesn't attempt to imitate the traditional Japanese home, it clearly relates to the local style, but captures the Japanese spirit of planning,” the book says.

Harcourts/Supplied There are lots of open-plan spaces in the home.

Architect Jasper van der Lingen, of Sheppard and Rout architects describes the house as utilising a “bold combination of materials” and “highly unconventional design principles” to great effect.

“The house sits comfortably, almost sculptural like, in the landscape with a series of outdoor pools, which further act as a clever stormwater reticulation system, and offer a visual relief reminiscent of Japanese gardens, which was the original intent of the design,” van der Lingen says.

Harcourts/Supplied The home is packed with period features, like the tongue and groove walls.

“We believe that this house in particular is a very important architectural example of a period where change, innovation, and material use, have led to significant reinterpretation of the way we live today.”

Sadly, Paul passed away earlier this year. Anne has decided to downsize and has put the home on the market. It is for sale by deadline, which closes on December 14, as is, where is, as it has not had any post-earthquake work done to it.

Harcourts/Supplied The home has vistas onto the garden from all the reception rooms.

The three-bed, two-bath, two-reception home, sits on a 1937m² section in Bryndwr.

The RV is $1.7million, and homes.co.nz estimates the home will sell for between $1.61m – $1.77m. The listing is with Paul and Deb Nichols for Harcourts.

Harcourts/Supplied The wisteria is Anne’s favourite thing about the home.