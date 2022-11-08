The Block Australia 2022: Winners claim record-breaking $1.7m prize

Former rugby player and building maintenance man Omar Slaimankhel and Osman âOzâ Said have won The Block 2022 with record-breaking results.

This article was first published on Domain.co.au

In a finale of mind-blowing highs and devastating lows, Sydneysiders Omar Slaimankhel and Osman “Oz” Said have won The Block 2022 with the most prize money awarded in the show’s 19-year history.

Omar and Oz’s house was the first up for auction and sold for AU$5,666,666.66 (NZ$6,179,694.18) – a whopping AU$1,586,666.66 (NZ$1,730,314.36) over the property’s reserve of AU$4.08 million (NZ$4.45).

The former rugby player and building maintenance man from Western Sydney pocketed the $1,586,666.66 from the sale of House 5 plus the AU$100,000 (NZ$109,053.43) winner’s prize for a total of AU$1,686,666.66 (NZ$1,839,367.79). It is AU$620,666.66 (NZ$676,858.26) more than previous record-holders Jimmy and Tam Wilkins, who nabbed AU$1.066m.

READ MORE:

* 'Jaw-dropping' first bid in Block secret auction that screens tonight

* Darren and Dea’s Block Glasshouse pad on the market for first time since 2014

* Sold: Olivia Newton-John hands over keys to getaway near Byron Bay

* Tiny Queensland town sells for $164,000 at no-reserve auction

* Winning house from Block: Villa Wars back on the market



All five properties had an auction reserve of AU$4.08m and were advertised with a price guide of AU$4 million to AU$4.4m. But the first auction of the day did not set the stage for what was to come.

nine/supplied Omar and Oz take home AU$1,686,666.66 in prize money.

Melbourne locals Tom Calleja and Sarah-Jane Wilson from House 1 were second off the rank with a sale of AU$4,100,000.99. They netted AU$20,000.99 in prize money despite winning the most room reveals this season and selecting the auction order.

The reality of a volatile property market hit the reality show this year, with the remaining three houses failing to sell at auction and their final bids falling short of the reserve.

Rachel and Ryan Carr’s House 2 passed in after bidding stalled at AU$4.05m, Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra’s House 3 at AU$4.075m and Dylan Adams and Jenny Heath’s at AU$4.075m.

Nine/Supplied Serial Block buyer Danny Wallis bought three of the five homes, including the winner, House 5.

Melbourne philanthropist and serial Block buyer since 2012 Danny Wallis was in amongst the action, snapping up Omar and Oz’s House 5 and Tom and Sarah-Jane’s House 1.

However, there was a silver lining for Rachel and Ryan in the minutes that followed their auction. Wallis was the highest bidder for House 2, and inevitably bought the home after 15 minutes of post-auction negotiations. The property sold for AU$4,249,000.50, rewarding the Sydney couple with AU$169,000.50 in prize money.

At the time of publishing this article, Dylan and Jenny’s House 4 remained under negotiation with buyer’s advocate Frank Valentic, who had the highest bid before the property was passed in. Domain understands that House 3’s sale is still under negotiation.

Domain Group recorded a preliminary Melbourne weekend auction clearance rate of 61.1% and 672 reported auction listings. This was lower than last season’s auction date, which recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate of 71.1% and 812 reported auction listings.

NIne/Supplied The contestants were in shock and disbelief after Omar and Oz's mind-blowing results failed to be replicated in the following four auctions.

The auction came after the Domain House Price Report for the September quarter revealed the fastest decline in national property prices on record. Melbourne house prices recorded a quarterly decline of 4.4 percent.