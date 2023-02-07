Can I go from listing with an agent to selling my property privately?

Be sure to consult with a property lawyer before signing an agency agreement, as this can affect any decisions you may want to make down the track.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

Q: Hi Belinda. The period of my agency agreement with my real estate agent is coming to an end and my house is yet to sell. I want to try something different and have been thinking about selling privately instead, however my friend told me that the agent could still receive commission if I sell my house privately. Is this true?

A: Selling your property can be frustrating if you reach the end of your agency agreement without having accepted an offer. However, it’s important to know this situation isn’t totally unusual. From challenging market conditions to sale price or even the time of year, there are a range of reasons a home may not sell when first listed.

We know that the current market is presenting challenges for some vendors. At the end of your agency agreement period, if you still want to sell, your options are to re-list with the same agency, with another agency, or to sell privately. There are some things you should check before you decide which option to choose.

You’ve said a private sale appeals to you. This can provide you with a fresh start, and gives you more direct control over the sale and negotiation process. But before going down this route, it’s important to understand the challenges and responsibilities involved. Plus, your friend is correct that your current agency might still be entitled to receive commission if you go on to sell privately. It will be important to check the terms of your agency agreement, and consider seeking legal advice.

When you first listed your property with your current agency, you will have signed an agency agreement. This details the terms and conditions of your working arrangement, including the payment of commission. Most agencies include standard clauses in their agency agreements that were developed by the Real Estate Authority (REA) – as the consumer protection agency and conduct regulator for the profession. One of these standard clauses says that commission is payable if the property is sold during the active term of the agreement (normally 90 days) or if the property is sold privately within six months after the end of the agreement term to a buyer that the agency introduced to the property while the agreement was active.

Supplied Selling your home privately can take a lot of time and effort, says REA chief executive Belinda Moffat.

At REA, we advise sellers to consult with a property lawyer before signing an agency agreement, and we require agencies to give sellers an opportunity to do this. At this stage, if you are at all uncertain regarding the contents of your current agency agreement, it is important to get legal advice to ensure you understand any obligations that may apply after you stop working with that agency, before you progress with selling privately (or with the help of another agency).

Responsibilities of private sellers

Before going down the private sale route, it’s a good idea to take the time to understand the amount of work and responsibility involved with this mode of sale. Selling your home privately can take a lot of time and effort. A licensed real estate professional (licensee) is subject to the Code of Conduct overseen by REA – which requires them to treat all parties to a real estate transaction fairly – and other obligations under the Real Estate Agents Act 2008. As a private seller, while you are not bound by the Real Estate Agents Code of Conduct, you do have a responsibility to conduct the marketing and sale of your property fairly.

For example, licensees are required to disclose any defects or issues with a property that they are aware of to prospective buyers. These issues can range from problems with the physical condition of the property through to issues with lack of building consents. Private sellers must also disclose known issues about a property with prospective buyers. Failure to do so can result in a sale falling through, or open you up to legal issues down the track. The licensee you’re currently working with should have already discussed with you the things about your home that ought to be disclosed, but if you’re at all uncertain, it’s a good idea to consult with a property lawyer.

If everything goes well, and you agree on a price with a willing buyer, you’ll complete the transaction through a sale and purchase agreement. This is a detailed legal contract regarding what is for many people one of the largest financial transactions they’ll ever engage in. For this reason, whether buying or selling, privately or through an agency, REA advises having the agreement reviewed by a lawyer before signing. If you’re selling privately, you may also find legal support useful at an earlier stage, if your buyer wants to negotiate conditions to the sale and purchase agreement.

If you choose to engage a new real estate agency, you will need to enter into another agency agreement with them. There are certain circumstances in which your former agency may be entitled to commission, for example if the REA standard clauses are not used in the agency agreement. It would be sensible to ensure that you understand what commission will be payable to whom before you sign a new agency agreement. Remember, it’s important to get legal advice on the terms of any agency agreement before you enter into it.

Regardless of the mode of sale you decide on, remember to be upfront with buyers and consult a lawyer for your own protection and peace of mind. All the best for the sale of your home.

