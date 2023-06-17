Should I list my property with multiple real estate agencies?

It pays to do your research and get a clear understanding of the property before you take it to market.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

Q: Hi Belinda. My grandfather passed away and left me with a warehouse he used to work from. I don’t have any use for it, so I’m planning to sell it.

A family member suggested I list the warehouse with multiple agents, but this sounds complicated.

Can you please explain the process of listing with multiple real estate agencies compared to listing with just one agency?

READ MORE:

* Should I fix up my house before I sell, or go for an 'as is, where is' sale?

* Can I go from listing with an agent to selling my property privately?

* Should I list with more than one real estate agency in a challenging market?



A: A family bereavement is a difficult and emotional time, and if the property you’re selling has a lot of memories attached, it could easily become quite stressful. It’s a good idea to be well-informed about the process and know what to expect so you can be confident going into the sales process.

Early on, it’s important to get a clear understanding of the property before you take it to market. Ask your lawyer or conveyancer to review the record of title to understand the property’s legal description, the details of ownership, and any other relevant details.

For example, if your grandfather owned both the building and the land it sits on, this is commonly known as freehold ownership. Alternatively, if they owned the building but not the land, and paid rent to a landowner, this is classed as leasehold ownership. It’s an important point to clarify, because the type of property ownership will influence how or when you are able to sell the property, how the property is marketed and its market value. If the property is leasehold, your lawyer or conveyancer would be able to advise you on the effect of the leasehold agreement on the potential sale.

Once you understand the property details, you may wish to engage one or more licensed real estate professionals (licensees) to help sell your property. You have the option to sell it privately, but if you’re unfamiliar with commercial property transactions, consider whether you have access to the necessary expertise to give you the best chance of a successful sale.

Bruce Mackay/STUFF Investors, apartment owners, and those selling in Auckland are the most likely to lose money when they sell property, CoreLogic data shows

Selling a commercial property is different to selling residential property, and a licensee who specialises in commercial property can help you navigate the process with confidence. As a licensed real estate professional, they are also required to meet the standards in the Real Estate Authority (REA) Code of Conduct. If you have issues with the professional conduct of a licensee during the sales process, you can make a complaint to REA.

If you list with a real estate agency, it’s important to choose a licensee that you feel comfortable with. You’ll want to have good, transparent conversations about the property and the process from the very outset. You can also look up any licensee online through our Public Register on rea.govt.nz to check if they have any recent upheld complaints or other disciplinary history.

Multiple agencies v one agency

You can choose to work with one real estate agency, or as your family member suggests, multiple. A benefit of multiple agencies is you will have more salespeople promoting your property, which may result in it being seen by more prospective buyers. The element of competition between agencies can also sometimes be in your favour, as they will each want to work quickly to present you with the best possible offers to secure the sale.

On the other hand, this approach will require you to manage multiple relationships with different real estate agencies, each bringing you different buyers and offers, and potentially providing you with different advice to consider. This can be complex and time-consuming to manage.

To list with multiple agencies, you will need to sign a general agency agreement with each of the agencies you choose. A general agency agreement gives more than one agency the right to market your property, and essentially sets out what you authorise the agency to do on your behalf, and what you agree to pay them. From a seller’s perspective, one of the most important things to be clear about is who you will have to pay commission to. This will depend on the terms of the agreements you sign with the agencies, and whether the successful buyer engages across more than one agency.

You should seek advice from your lawyer or conveyancer before signing any real estate agreement. Doing this is particularly important in a general agency agreement situation to identify if there are any differences in the details and commission obligations.

Alternatively, you may choose to list with just one real estate agency. To do this, you will sign a sole agency agreement, giving one agency the exclusive right to market and sell your property. Compared with general agreements this approach will mean less paperwork, fewer agency relationships to manage and coordinate, and generally a lower level of overall complexity. On the other hand, your property may be seen by fewer buyers, and if the work of the agency isn’t meeting your expectations, you have few options until the agreement expires – another reminder to choose wisely.

Supplied How you choose to sell the property should ultimately come down to what you feel comfortable and confident with, says the REA’s Belinda Moffat.

A key thing to be aware is that if you sign a sole agency agreement, you should avoid signing any listing agreement with another agency before the first one expires. If you do, this can risk legal issues arising, and could lead to a situation where you have to pay more than one commission when your property sells.

It’s also important to note an agency agreement – whether sole or general – must be in place before any real estate agency work is carried out by the agency, including any marketing or advertising of the property.

Ultimately, how you choose to sell the property should come down to what you feel comfortable and confident with. Getting good legal advice, and making well-informed decisions on the process will give the best chance of a positive outcome. All the best with your sale.

For more information about the process of buying or selling property – and what to expect when working with a real estate professional – visit settled.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.