Tiny home champion is selling her own house bus

Keen on your own tiny home, as well as hitting the open road? Then look no further than this 2001 Dennis Dart House Bus.

Described by owner Sharla May as “the wheeled château where minimal square footage meets maximal living”, this 10-metre beast boasts all kinds of bells and whistles.

The kitchen was custom-built by Custom Cabinetry in Palmerston North and features magnetised cupboards and hidden toe-kick drawers.

Meanwhile, the bathroom contains a custom-built shower and composting toilet, as well as a gas Califont water heater.

Tinted windows and custom-made thermal curtains provide plenty of privacy, while an 8kW 12V RV diesel air heater is sure to keep you cosy on those chilly winter nights.

You also won’t have to give up your gadgets – May invested in an arsenal of 3 x Perlight Think TOP 290w superior solar panels and two NOMAD E2 ultra batteries, which can easily keep all your gadgets fully juiced.

Originally hailing from the UK, the bus boasts a 6BT Cummings 5.9L engine and received a full Kiwi renovation in 2019. Despite having 565,000 km on the clock, May says it’s been regularly serviced and hasn’t had a breakdown yet. It’s up for sale for $99,000 on TradeMe.

As the founder and director of the Tiny House Hub, Tiny House Expo, and Landshare, May, 42, knows a thing or two about tiny homes. In fact, the reason she’s selling the house bus is because she plans to buy a piece of land in Whangārei and build her own tiny house.

supplied Sharla May, seen here in 2020, says it’s been a tough decision to sell her beloved bus.

“The decision wasn’t an easy one, but as they say, all good things must come to an end,” says May, who admits that she hasn’t been hitting the open road as much over the past year and a half.

“You know how it is with vehicles – they thrive on regular adventures.”

If you’re keen to be the next adventurer, you will need a Class 2 licence to handle this robust beast, which features an automatic transmission.