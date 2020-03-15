What our grandparents can teach us about living sustainably

There were few two car families in New Zealand in the 1940s.

They've been unfairly blamed for many of the world's environmental problems, but they know how to live a far greener life than younger generations.

These are the "pre-boomers" – the grandparents and great-grandparents of many of us, those who lived through the Depression years and World War II. They can show many of us a thing or two about living more simply and sustainably, and getting by on less.

They remember a time before plastic, know how to make do with what they've got and, most of all, despise waste and the era of built-in obsolescence.

LYNDA HALLINAN Bottled fruit was the norm in tougher times where the idea of any waste at all was foreign to most families.

In their day, old flour bags became underwear and rough sugar sacks were made into towels. There were wooden clothes pegs and glass milk bottles. Clothes were mended and old buttons collected. Birthday and Christmas cards were cut up to write shopping lists on. And chopped-up old newspapers performed a vital function in the toilet.

It's afternoon tea time at Ryman Healthcare's Diana Isaac Retirement Village in Christchurch.

Pam Bosworth, Barbara Meredith, Joan Peters, Janet Shand and Graham Tate, all in their 80s, have invited Homed along to share some memories of how they lived more sustainably than many of us today.

Shand, 85, is in the vanguard of the movement towards electric cars. She bought her Nissan Leaf three years ago.

Alan Wood When Janet Shand was young, her family kept hens, made their own compost and had a large vegetable garden.

"I made a conscious decision to change. It's a good way to get around."

When she was a young girl, her family kept hens, made their own compost and had a large vegetable garden. They also had many fruit trees, including apples, cherries, peaches and apricots and walnuts.

She is particularly concerned about the impact of plastic on the environment.

"The problem is horrendous. We need to sort it out.

"Supermarkets haven't helped, where there's still plastic bags for fruit and vegetables. They don't need to do that. It is laziness."

Alan Wood Pam Bosworth remembers the antics she used to get up to with regards to the family's outside toilet.

Tate, 85, was brought up on a small dairy farm north of Auckland. He remembers a weekly bath.

"Life was pretty hard and food was pretty scarce. Nothing went to waste.

"We had a lot of bread-and-butter puddings and rabbit pies.

"You can live with a great deal less than you think you need. When we talk about 'essentials' now, we are really fooling ourselves about what is truly essential and what is not.

"We used to rely very much on the community. There was always someone around to help. Any surplus when we grew up was always shared."

Alan Wood Joan Peters says rather than having a daily bath or shower, she used to have to wash her feet in a basin every night.

Meredith, 87, was put in charge of her families' ration books when she was a girl during World War II near Birmingham in England.

She remembers nights under the stairs during air raids and having to cook the family meals because her mum had to go out to work.

"We never said no to any food. If you didn't eat what was given to you, you wouldn't get anything else. Very rarely did anything go to waste."

Peters, 87, recalls the composting efforts, the home garden and the "20-foot long greenhouse" full of vegetables at her suburban Christchurch home. There was also a chemical toilet in the garden.

"My mother was a seamstress before she was married. She was careful with money. They didn't use to spend like people spend today."

Alan Wood Graham Tate believes that these days we are really fooling ourselves about what is truly essential and what is not.

Boswell, 83, remembers manure from the sheep on their Kaikōura farm being spread on their 200-square-metre vegetable garden.

They were largely self-sufficient with meat too, eating lamb, hares and rabbits, and catching plenty of fish. Grocery needs were basic.

"Flour, tea, sugar and bread, Weetbix, just those sorts of things. We had 16 fruit trees and bottled enough fruit for the winter."

Alan Wood Barbara Meredith says that it was only very rarely that anything went to waste when she was growing up in England during World War II.

The conversation turns to plastic and the trillions of plastic bags now on the planet.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency says almost every bit of plastic ever made still exists.

The world's most common plastic, polyethylene or polythene, was created accidentally in England in 1933, but it was another 32 years before the first polythene shopping bags came into being.

Until then, people used boxes, paper bags or flour bags to carry their groceries.

None of the group can remember when they first used plastic bags, but agree probably in the early 1970s.

Shand laments that clothes have become as disposable as many other things these days.

"People don't seem to mend clothes these days. I still have my grandchildren coming to me and saying, 'will you sew this for me?'."

"We had a bootmaker round the corner," Peters says, "which is something you don't have today. My father used to stick on soles that he'd cut round the shoes. Now you just throw your shoes away."

Abigail Dougherty Author and expert on sustainable design, Melinda Williams, says living more eco-consciously will actually improve your life.

Meredith adds: "No, you don't hear much about people having their [shoes'] soles and heels done.

"And we all used to have a basket, and went shopping with the basket."

Peters: "I've got a basket on my bike, on the front."

"You've got a basket on your walker now," Tate adds.

Home heating was often confined to the room you were in and baths were infrequent.

"We had to wash our feet in the basin in the bathroom every night," Peters says.

Shand recounts her father's experience on going to boarding school when he was seven.

"He was one of the youngest boys in the school. There was this very big concrete bath that was filled up with water, and all the senior boys went through first and then it got down to the smaller and smaller boys.

"Dad said when he got into the bath there was hardly any water left and it was pretty filthy."

And for those busily stockpiling toilet paper, it's good to know there are alternatives to the soft, cushy, three-ply our spoilt nether regions have become accustomed to.

Peters: "We didn't have toilet paper. My mother used to cut up the newspaper, put string through it and hook it up on the wall."

Tate says there was nothing "sophisticated" for them either.

"We had a dunny down the backyard and the most important part of it were the squares of paper. If you had The Freelance or the Auckland Weekly, it was shiny and you were out of luck."

For Boswell, the outside loo offered a chance for mischief.

"We used to get toi-tois and go tickle the backsides of my mother and her friends. We'd lift the door up at the back."