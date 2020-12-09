Sustainable design expert: What my Christmas Day looks like

Author and expert on sustainable design, Melinda Williams, says living more eco-consciously will actually improve your life.

Christmas Day at Melinda Williams’ home in Auckland’s Glendowie looks pretty much the same every year.

The sustainable design expert, author and mother of two primary-age children likes the ritual of the holiday season.

The presents under the tree are all wrapped from a roll of brown craft paper bought eight years ago, the advent calendars are full of activities, not chocolates, the dinner is made to a headcount so there aren't leftovers, and most of the gifts exchanged aren’t things you can put in a box.

But Williams says from the outside her family’s imperfectly green Christmas has all the trimmings.

“For me, the biggest thing around Christmas is focussing on the experiences rather than the gifts or material stuff,” she said.

Traditions > new and flashy

To kick off, Williams builds advent calendars for Manon, 6, and Rafe, 8.

Rather than filling them with toys and treats, each day has an activity. That could be going carol singing, donating to a food bank, watching a holiday film, making Christmas crackers, or baking cookies as presents for friends.

The cookies and crackers are a double win because that's two fewer things to buy. The kids write the jokes and the treats inside are chocolate coated strawberries bought at the bulk bin grocery.

“It all becomes about doing stuff together as a family rather than talking about what presents they're going to get or give,” she said.

Melinda Williams/Supplied The Williams family fills the season with films, baking, crafting and parties. This advent calendar was made out of parts from a toy train set and then reverted into its original form afterwards.

Low-key Santa

Williams’ kids are at an age where Christmas is synonymous with Santa. She constrains their expectations about gifts using the poem: Something you want, something you need, a game to play, something to read.

“They get to choose one big special present from mum and dad,” and each have a small Santa stocking, that was sewn by a family friend.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Author and expert on sustainable design, Melinda Williams at her home in Glendowie.

One of the hardest things around sustainability and Christmas, she said, is that you have a lot of control over what you do, but not what others do. Last year, Williams asked her parents to gift art and ballet lessons instead of toys and asked her partner for a massage voucher.

She often cooks presents for her friends – there’ll be plenty of sourdough loafs and starters to go around in 2020.

"Experiences and gifts you make are 100 per cent waste free.”

Don't bring a plate

Melinda Williams/Supplied Pictured on the left is one year’s Christmas table at the bach with home-made crackers and flowers from the garden. On the right is table from another year, featuring seasonal garden ingredients and herbs, and blue gum picked from a local tree.

It's easy to overindulge on a big potluck lunch or dinner, but easier still to make just enough.

“I enjoy planning the menu for Christmas based on seasonal foods and what's in our garden. I try not to have a table that’s too meat heavy.”

Williams chooses one main meat and meal, rather than trying to cook 10 different things. Ham is a good one because it stores well in the freezer: “We often have ham through until February.”

“It takes so much stress out of the day if you feed everyone, and that's it. You're not left with a table full of food to stuff in the fridge or compost and it doesn’t take two days of slaving in the kitchen.”

Holiday decor

If you have your heart set on a real tree, you need to have a plan for its death beyond kicking it to the kerb landfill collection.

Far fewer carbon emissions are produced when the tree is composted. Williams returns her tree to the farm, where it's turned into mulch that will fertilise their next set of seedlings.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Christmas tree farms put old trees through a chipper and mulch them into fertiliser for new seedlings.

“I’m a big decorator, to be perfectly honest. One of the activities we do is getting the kids choose one new decoration each. I don’t fuss too much about the materiality of that.”

Unpacking and rediscovering all the decorations of years past is part of the excitement. They also forage for natural decorations like pinecones and flowers in the nearby park.

Williams uses LED lights and switches them off when they turn in for bed. Once cheap fairy lights break they are next to useless. Neither the battery pack nor the wire can be recycled.

Re-useable and recyclable wrapping

“Eight years ago I went and bought a giant roll of brown recycled craft paper and every present that has ever left the house since then has gone out in that.”

UNSPLASH Wrap your presents sustainably: There are so many cute options for wrapping gifts, without resorting to foil, tinsel, glitter, or other problematic options.

The kids decorate the paper with drawings and save the need for cards by writing messages on it. Tinsel and foiled wrapping paper are banned from the house and Williams uses cellulose tape, which is biodegradable.

They decorate presents with twine and fresh flowers collected from the garden on Christmas Eve.

“The decorations are the same. The wrapping is the same. Christmas doesn't have to be new and flashy every year. There's something nice about doing it same way and I think that helps strengthen the memory for the kids. The ritual of it is part of the joy.”