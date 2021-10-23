Transforming 'noughties' townhouses into energy-efficient homes

Christchurch homeowner and landlord Damien McGill has embarked on the sustainable renovation of three townhouses, retrofitting the properties for high energy performance and low energy costs.

Renovating homes and investment properties for high energy performance is a no-brainer, says the owner of these townhouses built in the early 2000s.

Damien McGill, director of Healthy Home Cooperation and a key face behind the Superhome movement, is undertaking a phased renovation programme of his own, living in one of three townhouses in Manchester Street, Christchurch, while he rents out the other two.

And he’s aiming for extra-high energy performance, so the rentals will have minimal energy costs and be competitive in a market rapidly filling up with new builds.

“In this area of Christchurch all the old villas are coming out and being replaced by blocks of four-to-six townhouses built to current code,” McGill says. “They’re all new and sharp, and I am competing with them for tenants.

“In terms of the rental market, there wasn’t much point in making these the same standard (as the new builds), I want to take it to a higher standard, – it’s what I believe in anyway. I aim to target young professionals – they are more interested in a higher performance, more sustainable home with lower power bills.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff In refurbishing the "noughties" townhouses, McGill is also avoiding the stigma associated with potentially leaky plaster-clad buildings from the 2000s.

McGill opened his family townhouse recently for the Superhome open home weekend, and says he was stunned to have 300 to 400 people come through.

“I wasn’t expecting that. Everyone was really interested in the feasibility of what we are doing, and the new windows in particular, and how much quieter the triple glazing is. We were opening and closing the windows to the traffic noise all day. I felt like a window salesman.”

McGill bought the first townhouse in 2005 as he needed to have a base in New Zealand while living overseas. “After the earthquake, the middle one came up for sale, with minor earthquake damage to the cladding and lining, so I bought that one too. EQC did half the work and, eventually, paid us out for the other half.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Triple glazing windows on the southern elevation has resulted in a much warmer office for McGill, who says last winter he often sat in a sleeping bag to keep warm.

The third townhouse came on the market in January 2020, so McGill bought that one – owning all three makes the renovation process more straightforward.

In renovating the townhouses, he is also taking the opportunity to remove the stigma associated with potentially leaky “plaster-clad” homes built in the early 2000s.

McGill is keeping the polystyrene cladding on the exterior as it provides added insulation, and putting new, low-maintenance Coloursteel cladding over the top. He has already completed the southern elevation, which included replacing the windows with airtight PVC windows advocated by the Superhome movement.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The office temperature is now a consistent 18 deg C, no matter what the weather is doing outside.

The windows are triple-glazed on the colder southern elevation, which faces the street, and double-glazed on the other elevations.

McGill says he can’t do everything he has planned all at once, because of the cost, but it is achievable with a phased four-year renovation, which he recommends to others looking to improve their home’s energy efficiency.

“I would suggest doing the kids’ bedrooms first, as they are usually the furthest away from the heat source in the house. My south-facing office is now warmer than rooms on the north side if the sun is not shining. Last year, in lockdown, this was the coldest room in the house and I would sit in here in my sleeping bag a lot of the time. Now it’s a consistent 18 degrees all the time – at least.

“I haven’t used additional insulation, because the existing construction has 60mm of polystyrene and 90mm of Batts in the walls. What I have done is make this fully waterproof by adding a waterproof membrane and over cladding with Coloursteel.

DAMIEN McGILL/ALDEN WILLIAMS/Supplied/Stuff New triple-glazed PVC windows keep out the cold. The photo on the left shows ice crystals forming on the outside of the windows - the first time McGill has seen this. The interior remained toasty warm.

“The R value of the wall is calculated at almost R4 (twice the rating of a standard insulated timber wall). Increasing the R value of the windows to R1 from R0.26 with triple-glazed PVC windows and making the thermal envelope more airtight will further lower my heating costs in winter.”

Airtightness is tested by measuring the number of air changes in a room in an hour. “When we started we measured the air changes at seven per hour. We are aiming for three or less. At this stage, in our unit, we have replaced three windows and a door and already the air changes are down to five an hour.”

The renovation to date has also included dealing with internal gutters – there is now “warm roof” waterproofing. Next year, the northern elevation will be addressed, with new cladding, doors and windows.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff BEFORE: Damien McGill was photographed outside the townhouses before work started.

What comes next?

“We need to deal with overheating in summer, so we will be putting in external shutters to try and block out the sun. We are also looking at putting in a (mechanical) ventilation system.

“Ventilation is the hardest thing to retrofit. The heat recovery system is quite a big unit, and ideally it will go into a cupboard. And ducting will be needed through the house. We need to work out how to do that while making it as unobtrusive as possible.”

Heating inside the townhouses is provided by heat pumps. “Ultimately, we could look at solar panels. But the aim is to save energy before working out how to generate more. We first want to make homes cost-effective to run.”

The Superhome Movement is currently working with BRANZ to produce a renovation guide that will help meet climate change objectives by 2050.

“Seventy per cent of the homes available to live in, in 2050, have already been built. We won’t be able to meet the climate change targets if we don’t start now on renovating to higher performance standards. We have to upgrade the existing building stock.

“BRANZ already has a website, Renovate, but we hope to add to what is needed to upspec each era of houses, and it will likely involve quite a few ‘industry players’.”