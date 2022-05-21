Instead of rebuilding their quake-damaged home, this Christchurch couple went tiny

Vanessa Lukes and Ollie Clifton replaced their quake-damaged home with tiny houses. Now they’ve got enough space to grow 95% of their own fruit and veges.

Before the earthquakes, Ollie Clifton and Vanessa Lukes lived in an 1880s brick cottage, which took up nearly all of their Waltham section.

But like many in the city they had to rebuild, and decided to head in a different direction.

“We’ve always had an interest in tramping and the outdoors,” Clifton said.

“We spent a lot of time in little huts, and I thought, that’s all we want – a little hut.”

They dismantled the old place themselves, and now lived between two wooden tiny houses on their property.

The rest was taken up by a plethora of fruit trees, with tangles of fruiting vines, and radish and nasturtium sprouting haphazardly.

Lukes said they grew 95% of their own fruit and veges, and the couple’s carbon footprint had never been lower.

On Monday, Climate Change Minister James Shaw unveiled Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan – revealing how it aims to meet New Zealand’s first emissions budget.

Slashing transport emissions took a starring role in the $2.9b plan with a new scrap-and-replace car scheme mooted, but huge funds for decarbonising industry and agriculture also made the cut.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw announces emissions reduction plan measures.

In greater Christchurch, transport made up 54% of greenhouse gas emissions as of 2019. Homes, buildings, and businesses created 19%, while agriculture created 15.3%.

Christchurch City Council set an ambitious district-wide target to halve Christchurch’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from its 2016/17 baseline, achieving net-zero by 2045.

But across the city, many were taking charge of their own emissions – and some had made sweeping lifestyle changes.

For Lukes and Clifton, their sustainable lifestyles started with a decision to live simply.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Vanessa Lukes and Ollie Clifton’s kitchen set-up.

“When you rebuild, you get a chance to question everything.

“Do we need a fridge? No, the fridge is mostly empty…. A friend gave us a little bench-top stove, which was perfect because we didn’t have a lot of space. It’s still working great.”

They didn’t necessarily agree with the one family, one house, one car model that had become so prevalent, he said.

The couple had been sharing their car with a neighbour for years, and were getting a list together of other things that could be shared between the neighbourhood.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The pair strives to live simply.

They had been keen gardeners to begin with, Lukes said, but maximising food growing space had been at the top of their list during their rebuild.

“We kind of encourage things to grow themselves - it’s kind of a lazy garden.”

They had around 30 food crops on the property, Clifton said, “but you can’t grow your tahini or your rolled oats”.

“We do try to eat seasonally though, feijoas and figs are pretty much all we’ve eaten in the last few weeks.”

Lukes said she became very interested in what the Government was doing to combat climate change some years ago.

But she said she got halfway down the new emissions reduction plan list, and saw big polluters like agriculture were “barely included”.

“It was deflating.”

Clifton said it felt like Government was “arranging deck chairs on the Titanic” – when it should be setting effective policies.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lukes and Clifton have more than 30 types of food crop on their property.

“You need those policies in place to say, this is where we’re headed.”

But he said the solution also lay in people and communities doing what they could.

Lukes said there were so many ways anyone could help.

“For me, the everyday choices make it feel empowering.”

“A drop of water in the bucket is still a drop of water - it still makes a difference,” Clifton said.

“Hopelessness is horrible. There’s got to be a little bit of hope that gets you on your bike.

“We are locked into a certain amount of climate change now… But if we act collectively and quickly, a lot can change really fast. That’s huge.”