Family bought their house with a friend, and share a backyard

Hannah and Thomas Schickedanz and sons Otis and Elliott are all committed to living sustainably.

For Hannah and Thomas Schickedanz, and sons Otis, 12 and Elliott, 9, making decisions that help lower their carbon footprint is a no-brainer.

The Wellington family was an early adopter of EV technology – they’ve had their Nissan Leaf for five years, and Hannah jokes it was more of a novelty back then, and she quite liked “driving around in a cloud of smug”.

But this is a family that mainly bikes and walks everywhere, to work, school and town, and they’re able to do that because they live centrally.

“It’s great not to be so reliant on cars,” Hannah says. “We do have an account that we can dip into to hire a car for longer journeys.”

Stuff Thomas and Hannah Schickedanz of Mount Cook, Wellington, pictured here with sons Otis (right) and Elliott, are recycling experts, sourcing items second-hand whenever possible.

And the reason they have been able to afford to buy in central Wellington is because late last year, the family bought a house with a friend – there are two flats, so they have one each.

“There’s no way we could have afforded to live here if we hadn’t been sharing,” Hannah says. “We share the outside area, but have a balcony each.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The family bought a villa with a friend late last year after costs escalated on a co-housing project they were keen to buy into. There are two flats, so costs are shared.

The family was one of the founding groups in the Urban Habitat Collective multi-storey co-housing development in the city, but had to withdraw when costs escalated.

“Thomas is from Germany and used to the idea of living in apartments,” Hannah says. “We love the idea of living more closely with other people, and being able to do things more efficiently from an economic and environmental viewpoint.

“Not everybody has to own one of everything. Do we even need a backyard each? We used to rent next door to this house, so we know the neighbours. Maybe in time, we can buy out more houses and do an organic co-housing thing, and knock down all the fences.”

KEVIN STENT One entire wall in the living room is lined with books. Hannah's art also features in the home.

Both Hannah, a graphic designer, illustrator and artist, and Thomas, a web developer, think twice about everything they bring into the house with the aim of reducing the family’s carbon footprint. And it includes what they choose to eat.

“We are thinking of changing from dairy to plant-based milk. But we have been getting our milk in bottles that are recycled by the supplier, and the packaging of plant-based milk has us wondering if it is better, although it is very light and the carbon miles are minimal. We are trying to make the right decisions.

“I work at ThinkStep ANZ, which helps companies assess their carbon footprint, and the biggest emitter of carbon is travel, followed by food. We are trying to eat less meat, and we’re interested in sourcing wild meat, such as venison and pork. We use lentils a lot – I will often make a bolognaise with half meat and half lentils.”

Stuff Hannah says you can make a home interior really lovely by getting a little creative. The ink bottle vase (right) is from “Granny”. And the photo of Thomas’s parents is in a second-hand frame. The basket was handwoven from jasmine wood. The vintage dresser (left) is from Germany.

Treasures in op shops

Buying second-hand is also a given in this household.

“As creatives, we make a lot of things ourselves,” Hannah says. “Thomas enjoys woodwork, and we have always been really big second-hand shoppers. I don’t really buy new clothes, but if I do, it would a special item from a sustainable fashion label, such as Kowtow.

“The boys are happy to wear second-hand clothes. Our youngest loves going into an op shop and finding treasures.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Avid reader Otis takes time out in the living room.

Furniture is also recycled: “You can make a space look really lovely if you put a bit of creativity into it. One of my design clients is Sustainability Trust Wellington, and they are great at giving advice on ways to be more efficient. We get lots of lovely ideas from them.

“We’ve made decent curtains and draught stoppers. And we have heat pumps, and small under-desk radiators that mean we don’t need to heat the entire room when we are working.

“We have started renovating and intend to buy a kitchen second-hand off Trade Me. We found our sofa on the roadside in Constable Street.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The family's three-seater sofa was collected from the roadside on Constable Street. It now features a second-hand mattress seat and homemade cushion.

The family is now starting to get a garden going. “That’s our next project. The house had been rented since the ’40s, and the garden hasn’t had a lot of love,” Hannah says.

“It’s a blank canvas. We have put some veges in, and I would love it to be a little green factory in the city.

“The property next door has a lovely big garden that brings in the tui and kaka. I would like to plant a garden that’s going to attract wildlife.”