Ethically Kate is not an influencer - 'I prefer being called an inspirer'

Feel bad that you’re not doing enough to save the world? Worried that the soft plastics in your rubbish bag will be lying in landfill until the end of time? You’re not alone.

Thousands of people tell environmental activist and educator Kate Hall every day that they feel anxious about failing to live blameless, zero-waste lives.

“Most people are absolutely paralysed with what they can’t do,” 25-year-old Hall says.

“While I absolutely honour those feelings that ‘oh my goodness, we haven’t been treating the world very well and we really need to act fast’, we need to recognise that doing something is so much better than doing nothing. Even doing something small is better than letting that eco-anxiety and guilt turn into much bigger mental health issues.”

When it comes to ‘doing something’, Hall has plenty of ideas. She has built a name for herself - and a business - by sharing advice on how to live a happier, more sustainable life.

As ‘Ethically Kate’, Hall has a sizeable following on social media and is in demand as a speaker. Her new book, Better Bolder Different, weaves all these threads together in a typically encouraging and enthusiastic fashion.

The book is part-autobiography, part self-help guide. Hall calls it “my philosophy on living, presented in a practical way to help you throw some of my ideologies and ways of living into your own life”. Nothing is off-limits. Hall frankly shares advice based on her own experience of everything from bonking (“eco-condoms generally suck all the fun out of sex”) to banking (“the biggest way we can vote with our pockets is by choosing a sustainable bank”).

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Content creator and sustainability advocate Kate Hall, aka Ethically Kate, is on a mission to help New Zealanders make planet-friendly changes in their daily life.

“I am acutely aware that I’m a white, middle-class, child-free woman living with lots of privileges,” she writes. “But I’m also of the belief that everyone, everywhere, can live life a little better. And better is enough.”

Once you learn a bit about Hall’s backstory it’s evident that “doing nothing” has never been in her vocabulary. She credits growing up in an environmentally and socially conscious family for developing her interest in sustainable living from an early age.

She started her first business, managing household tasks for people in her neighbourhood, at age 8. When she was 9, they moved to Mongolia for 18 months where her father worked as a volunteer vet and her mother homeschooled Hall and her two siblings. By the time she was 14, she was managing a holiday home. At 16, while still at high school, she was working as a nanny and a musician.

Hall’s eco-lightbulb moment came in 2015 while watching a documentary on fast fashion. Enraged, she took to social media as “Ethically Kate” to share her learnings and further research. By 2017, she had graduated, spent a year working for an IT company, married long-term boyfriend Tim Hall and was running an in-home childcare business, all while working as a freelance writer and blogger. By 2020, Ethically Kate had gone from a side hustle to a serious job, enabling Hall to drop all her other work and concentrate on it full time.

“I try to show people that I’m an average person living in an Auckland suburb,” she says.

“I want people to understand that living sustainably doesn’t mean your life has to look wildly different. The perfect sustainable lifestyle doesn’t exist. But the more we encourage each other to be bold, to say no to a single-use item or to walk instead of taking the car, the more we challenge the norm.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Hall and husband Tim Hall are a social media double act, known for delivering practical sustainable advice in funny and engaging videos.

Hall lives on Auckland’s Hibiscus Coast with Tim, their labradoodle Chai and hand-raised cockatiel Zugda. She loves compost, proudly boycotts McDonald’s and cycles or takes public transport rather than drives.

Even so, this self-confessed “responsibility addict” isn’t superwoman. After suffering from chronic fatigue and shingles as a teenager, she is mindful of her limits.

“Looking after your own wellbeing is not only non-negotiable for a joy-filled life, it’s fundamental to doing good.”

That means serious self-care, though not the scented candle and expensive moisturiser-flogging kind. Hall prefers to call it “self-compassion”, listing wholesome and cost-neutral activities like cleaning the house, going for a run, reading or making a meal from scratch as ways to look after herself.

LAWRENCE SMITH The Halls buy second-hand as much as possible, and love sharing their stylish ensembles online.

A decent amount of shut-eye is her answer for most ills (“sleep is the only way I can live the life I do”) and Hall’s friends call her “Reclining Kate” thanks to her ability to nod off even when a party is raging around her. She is also a huge fan of switching up ordinary tasks by doing them differently. Every Thursday night, for example, Hall and Tim sleep upside down - with their heads where their feet normally rest - to help them get a new perspective on life.

“Who knows, sleeping upside down on Thursday nights might just save us all,” she jokes.

While she’s uncomfortable with the negative connotations associated with being an influencer (“I prefer being called an inspirer, because that’s what I’m trying to do”), there’s no doubt that Hall has influence.

In June, she posted a reel to Instagram declaring that an advertising campaign for Kathmandu’s new BioDown puffer jacket was “an epic greenwashing stint”. The reel, which has since been liked by more than 7500 people and seen by more than 220,000, also attracted the attention of the outdoor brand’s top brass. Hall later met six Kathmandu representatives, but told readers of her blog that she stood by her statement and remained disappointed by the company.

“I always try to be positive, and recommend things to people that they should buy, but I got asked so many times about that coat that I had to look into it. I think Kathmandu will have learned a lot from that one.”

She is learning a lot too. At the end of last year, Hall announced that she was embarking on a wardrobe freeze this year to “metaphorically slap myself and confront the consumer inside of me”. Nearly nine months in, she’s enjoying the challenge.

“One of the reasons I did the wardrobe freeze is that ‘Ethically Kate’ consumes way more than Kate Hall does as an individual, because of her job. That doesn’t sit right with me, but I’d ignored that feeling because I love my job. I also wanted to challenge other influencers and an industry that’s often very wasteful.

LAWRENCE SMITH Kate Hall’s new book Better, Bolder, Different: Inspiration for sustainable living is out now.

“I hear all the time from readers who say things like, ‘I want to wear ethical or sustainable fashion, but I’m a single mum of three and I don’t have $300 to spend on a dress’. I would rather that they went to Kmart and bought something that they loved and looked after it, and went to sleep at night knowing they were doing their best, than feel guilty about not being able to afford something. I’m really conscious that there’s no perfect answer.”

But she is convinced that it’s better to make lifestyle changes from a place of positivity rather than acting out of guilt or despair.

“When we think of sustainable living we often think that you have to have a Pinterest-style pantry and grow your own everything. But really, it’s about doing what you can within your means and your situation.

“Let’s just wake up a little bit, and live life better.”

*Better, Bolder, Different: Inspiration for sustainable living, by Kate Hall is published by Allen & Unwin, RRP $39.99