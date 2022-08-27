Farmers build in Wānaka - and enjoy a warmer winter

With retirement in mind, Southland deer farmers Liz and Ritchie Clark have leased most of their Balfour farm, and are enjoying a warm winter in Wānaka.

Of course, Wānaka is not known for its mild climate - in fact, average winter lows are -1.2 to -0.2C - but the Clarks have been staying in the high performance, energy-efficient home they built with comfort in mind.

Liz Clark says they wanted a home that was environmentally sustainable and built above Building Code. In her research, she found CBG Quality Construction, a company that focuses on high performance building.

“We did want something that was warmer, so we decided to build to a higher standard,” she says.

READ MORE:

* Downsizing but upgrading: From a 250sqm, two-storey 1880s villa to a new build half the size

* This sustainable home on an avocado orchard sits on 300kg of recycled plastic

* Labour of love: Relocating massive villa was 'absolute madness'



The couple is still living between the two properties, although the plan is to one day retire to Wānaka.

Their new home features a fully insulated MAXRaft slab, SIP (structural insulated panels), airtight construction with a mechanical heat recovery ventilation system, and radiators.

While she has to wear her slippers at the Balfour farm, Liz says the 300 square metre Wānaka house is warm to walk into, even after being away for some days.

By contrast their 1956-built farmhouse has two woodburners, and nowhere near the heat retention.

Supplied The 300m² home can be partitioned when there are no visitors, making it even easier to keep warm.

The new house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas and a triple garage – Liz says her husband is “used to having a big shed”.

It has 360 degree views, including over Lake Wānaka and Ruby Island.

The couple enjoy being in Wānaka. “We’re not used to cities. It’s lovely here, nice to see people about, all the restaurants with people sitting outside.”

Now they are not farming, they are kept busy skiing, biking, walking and doing “lots of socialising”, Liz says.

They have three grown sons and two grandchildren, so appreciate having a big house. Parts of it can be closed off when it is just the two of them there.

“It’s nice to have the space when family come,” Liz says. “I’ve got four sisters and a brother so we often get together.”

Supplied Emma Morgan and Clint Gollop, of CBG Quality Construction, believe this way of building is vastly superior to “stick frame housing”.

CBG director and builder Clint Gollop​ estimates the Clarks’ home is 30 times more airtight than most new builds.

A builder for 34 years, he’s done SIPs-only construction for the past 10.

He says professionalism is a big driver for him to build in this way. “When you learn something and you become educated, if you then knowingly take money from someone and don’t apply what you know then that’s professionally negligent,” he says.

Supplied The house has views from most rooms, including over Lake Wānaka.

A seventh generation builder on one side of his family, he says “90mm stick frame housing” is what his grandfather did, and what builders did 100 years ago.

“Why does New Zealand settle for cold winters, condensation, respiratory conditions, expensive power bills and the depletion of our natural resources, when countries across the world have been reaping the benefits of modern housing systems for decades?”

Liz Clark says she had not known much about passive construction before having her new house built, “but I’d certainly recommend it”.

“It probably does cost a little bit more (to build), but that’s outweighed by not having to heat it.”

Supplied The CBG Construction show home will be open to the public as part of annual Superhome Movement tours.

*The Wānaka showhome of CBG Quality Construction, the builders of the Clarks’ home, will be open to the public as part of the Superhome Movement’s annual tours on September 24 and 25.