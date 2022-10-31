First home buyers saving hundreds a month in co-housing passive house

First-time buyers Jessica and James Ross bought into the Toiora High Street co-housing development in Dunedin, and say they are now spoiled for comfort.

Two years ago we met Jessica and James Ross – a young couple looking to move into their first home.

They had put a deposit down on a new apartment in a passive house co-housing complex in Dunedin – the Toiora High Street development. And we noted that it is rare for a couple to chose such a sustainable build as a first home, not least because of the cost.

But they were prepared to sacrifice space for a superior, sustainable build that would minimise energy costs. In April 2021, they moved into their new home, which is one of 21 apartments built by eHaus.

Fast-forward 18 months, and the couple and their two children have now experienced winter in their new home, and they say, “even after a year of living here, it feels like a dream”.

READ MORE:

* Three generations enjoying Passive House co-housing lifestyle

* Family building biggest passive house in the country could even go off-grid

* No heaters required in this rural dream home



supplied Flashback: First-home buyers Jessica and James Ross, pictured with Grace, bought into the Toiora High Street Co-housing Passive House development in Dunedin - they were prepared to sacrifice space for energy efficiency and comfort.

“This was our first home purchase and I actually think I may be ruined for living anywhere else because our standard has risen so much,” Jessica Ross says. “We walk in the door, and I’m still like ‘wow, is this where I live?’.”

Before the move, the couple said they were looking forward to “being warm "in every room in the house, not just one place where the heat pump is". They were also sold on the idea of the fresh air ventilation system, triple glazing and extra insulation that comes with a certified Passive House build.

Now, they love the fact they can wander freely between rooms, because they are all “comfortable” no matter what the outside temperature is.

Supplied There are three generations of the Ross family living in the development - James' parents also have a home here.

“It means that the children (Grace and Lucy) can be upstairs playing, and I’m not worried about whether they’re cold or warm, which was a really big thing for us in the house we were in before this.”

Huge drop in energy costs

There has been a big change in their monthly power bill as well. In their old house, they paid between $400 and $600 a month. The same period now is costing them between $100 and $140.

“My husband and I had been looking at buying our first home. We knew that something we could afford would probably need work to be comfortable. We were mentally preparing for that, but when we learnt about passive housing, it just made so much sense.”

Ross advises anyone who is wanting to build a new home or renovate to look at the bigger picture, re comfort, sustainability and cost of living.

Supplied Jessica Ross says the family loves the fact they can move through the house without a change in room temperature.

“For us, a house that’s sustainable feels really good. We have a low energy draw and a small footprint on the planet.”

James’ parents Sandy and Frances also bought into the development – they featured in an earlier Stuff story. They moved from a large family home and said they were not interested in moving into an older persons’ community.

“We would probably have held out and stayed in our own home if we hadn’t seen this. But with just two of us rattling around in the big house, it seemed a bit crazy,” Frances said at the time.

They also liked the even temperature: “In the older house we warmed the room we were in, and dashed from one room to the other. Here, it’s warm throughout.”

EHaus says all the 21 houses in the development have triple glazing, thicker wall construction and superior insulation to conventionally built new homes. They also meet the Passive House airtight standard. Fresh air is provided by the mechanical heat recovery ventilation system, which keeps the temperature between 20 and 22 deg all year round.