Architect 'walking the talk' for sustainability at home

Architect Joe Lyth, wife Sarah and their children (from left) Emily, Lily and William have a sustainable lifestyle in Tahekeroa, north of Auckland.

“We hardly ever buy anything new,” architect Joe Lyth admits, and his young family manages perfectly well.

Lyth, his wife Sarah, and children Lily (5), Emily (3) and William (11 months) live in a certified passive house in Tahekeroa, about an hour north of Auckland, which is a big change from the couple’s former home in London. And the ethos that made the architect design such an eco-friendly home for his own family applies to all aspects of their life.

Their furniture is almost all recycled: “The cabinet came from the side of the road in Murray’s Bay; the dining table is off Trade Me; the sofas are from a friend in Puhoi; and the shelves are from Junk and Disorderly on the North Shore,” Joe Lyth says. “We have had them for five years now, but if we had bought new ones, they would probably have been MDF and would be falling apart by now.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sarah, Lily, Emily, Joe and William have an "open" kitchen with shelving, rather than cabinets for the time being. The splashback is copper.

“The only new thing is this one sofa, which we bought when we got a present of some money from my Granny at home (in England).”

Recycled building materials also feature throughout the house. Because a certified passive house is a little more expensive to build, the family had to make savings elsewhere. The kitchen, for example, has open shelving, not built-in cabinetry – that can come later. Similarly, fitted wardrobes will come later. At present there are clothing racks made from leftover timbers.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lily runs down the hill in front of the house. The family likes to let the former pasture grow naturally where possible, with the flowers attracting bees.

And the bathrooms feature a waterproof exterior cladding wall lining that Joe Lyth won in a Facebook competition. They also have recycled timber flooring in the bathrooms, and there is a recycled carpet in the main bedroom.

When he built the house, which was shortlisted for an NZIA Auckland Housing Award last year, Lyth said he was trying to keep his children healthy. “They were getting sick in our code-minimum mouldy rental. We had to get them into a healthy home, and we had to show it did not have to cost the earth.”

As with all passive houses, this one is conditioned by a mechanical heat recovery system. High-specification, triple-glazed windows and shading mitigate the solar gains in the summer, while allowing the warmth into the house during the winter months.

The family is yet to buy an electric vehicle, but it’s in the planning – it will be a second-hand car, like most things the couple own. But first, they want to upgrade to solar power, so they can generate their own electricity.

Lyth is constantly “doing the sums” to test decisions the couple make. “Everything is weighed up,” he says. “Solar panels are really carbon heavy from manufacturing and recycling. And because we are so low-energy already in this house, it will probably take about 35 years to pay back the solar system (in carbon savings).

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Joe Lyth designed a passive house not just for the energy savings, but also to keep his family healthy - he says they had been living in a mouldy, cold rental.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Walls are lined with plywood; the kitchen sink and benchtops are concrete cast by Lyth himself.

But using the power for EVs could save them a weekly fuel bill of around $250 (and carbon miles).

Sarah Lyth says almost all the children’s clothes are from friends who have passed on items their own children have grown out of. “We actually buy very little. My mum tends to send stuff over (from England). All of their jumpers are made by my mum, and Joe’s mum sews.”

The couple have planted a lot of trees on their land, which was formerly pasture. These include 12 olive trees, three apple, two pear and two apricot trees, plus a lot of citrus. They also grow vegetables and Lyth maintains a compost pit – there are two adopted pigs that provide good manure for the compost. And the family has chickens for a ready supply of eggs.

It’s a lifestyle choice for the family that is already paying off in energy savings, and will do more in the future.

The Lyths’ 168m² passive house build was approximately $500,000, including GST, which worked out to around $3000 per square metre.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Clothing racks in the bedrooms were made from leftover timbers.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Recycled furniture includes a cabinet found on the side of the road (left) and shelving from a secondhand store.