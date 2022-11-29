Getting electric: making EV ownership more affordable

Things worth achieving are rarely easy, and Electric Kiwi is leading the charge by launching various initiatives that are helping make EV ownership more attractive.

Wanna help limit the effects of climate change? We all have a role to play, including ditching the gas guzzler and getting on board with a modern emissions-free vehicle - which will also save you heaps in fuel costs.

In fact, demonstrating that the future is now, the New Zealand Motoring Writer's Guild has just recently announced its Car of the Year finalists, with an unprecedented six battery-powered models making the final cut.

But transitions are rarely without their challenges. That's why Electric Kiwi is going above and beyond its role as an electricity retailer and helping to power the transition to renewables with multiple initiatives focused on helping consumers reduce emissions, while saving money on bills.

Among the challenges faced is ensuring that New Zealand's growing fleet of battery cars has the infrastructure required to give consumers confidence they will not be caught short on the roads.

But things worth achieving are rarely easy, and Electric Kiwi is leading the charge (so to speak!) by launching various initiatives that are helping make EV ownership more attractive to more people as every day goes by.

The first of these initiatives build on Electric Kiwi's well-recognised 'Free Hour of Power' offering (which lets customers choose an off-peak hour a day where they aren't charged for electricity usage). The MoveMaster plan gives EV owners an awesome deal on charging rates, with lower off-peak times and half-price for charging at night between 11pm-7am. Nice.

Electric Kiwi has also partnered with three likeminded businesses helping to drive the technology behind the EV transition. The aim is to provide practical solutions that will give consumers greater confidence in switching from petrol to electric.

One of these partnerships is with smart EV charging company Evnex. This New Zealand manufacturer and installer of smart electric vehicle chargers is on a mission to reduce the carbon footprint of NZ's growing fleet of electric vehicles while offering a fast and reliable EV charging experience to EV owners at home. Through this relationship, Electric Kiwi customers get a special deal on their new charger, with $150 off, and can access a 12-month interest-free payment plan to pay off the device through their Electric Kiwi power bills. Sweet as.

It's clever stuff that gets cleverer with their ChargeNet partnership. ChargeNet operates a nationwide and ever-growing EV charging network – something like the 'filling stations of the future' – where those with battery vehicles can power up. Through its partnership with ChargeNet, Electric Kiwi customers will be able to put all their EV power costs on a single bill: when they use a ChargeNet station, the cost goes straight onto their next Electric Kiwi bill for payment at month's end. Convenient.

A further step taken by Electric Kiwi is a JOLT from the blue. JOLT is an emerging operator of free EV fast charging stations, with plans to provide destination urban charging locations across the country. With the backing of partners like Electric Kiwi, EV owners get their first 7kWh of fast EV charging (around 45km of range) for free every day, which is more than what an average Kiwi driver uses a day! Amazing.

Speaking of all three partnerships, Electric Kiwi spokesperson Simon Downes said: "We understand there are lots of considerations for Kiwis when deciding which type of car they should buy next, but if they are thinking about going EV, they can do so in confidence that it's becoming easier and more convenient by the day.

"The pieces of the EV transition puzzle exist and are emerging. It just needs to be brought together into a whole package for consumers, and that's what we are trying to achieve with our partnerships and by offering an awesome energy product for EV owners in MoveMaster."

Of course, as a smart, switched on and ultra-efficient electricity provider, these initiatives are just the start for Electric Kiwi. With a firm eye on an electric future, the team is buzzing with further ideas on easing the transition and doing what it does best: making the relationship between electricity and customers as convenient, trouble-free and affordable as possible. That's why Electric Kiwi isn't limiting efforts to EVs only – the company is also looking into hot water automation, battery optimisation, and the vehicle-to-home cycle.

Ready to make your transition? It could be time to get moving with an EV. And with a power provider which has your back while you look to the future.

Check out Electric Kiwi's MoveMaster plan: www.electrickiwi.co.nz/movemaster

