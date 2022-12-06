Solar power brings more energy savings for passive house owners with $20 winter bill

This new house in Matangi, Waikato teams a certified passive house design with photovoltaic panels for huge energy savings.

We’ve heard and seen a lot about certified passive houses over recent months – there were the Superhome open homes recently, and a certified passive house build featured on Grand Designs NZ last month.

It’s invariably the healthy home benefits and energy savings that get us excited, as Helena and Andrew of Matangi, Waikato discovered this past winter, which was their first in their new passive house.

But this couple has more energy savings than most, due to the solar photovoltaic panels they had installed.

Their net energy bill for August-September was a mere $20.34, after they were able to sell $21.93 back to the national grid from their solar power system.

SUPPLIED The build, by Brown Construction (eHaus Waikato) has resulted in a $20 power bill for August-September, and credits each month in summer when excess power is sold back into the national grid.

July-August was a lot colder, but with a few sunny days they were able to sell some power to the grid, reducing a $115.63 bill down to $110.44. And in their first summer, they heated their swimming pool, and still ended up with a credit of $15.56 for the month December-January.

“With the solar photovoltaic system, energy bills are significantly lower than any house we’ve lived in before, to the point that some months our power company pay us more than we pay them,” Andrew says.

Supplied The family says the children wear T-shirts inside all year round. Washing can be dried indoors overnight, thanks to the mechanical ventilation system that recycles the air constantly.

“It requires good sunshine hours to perform at its best, providing good solar gain with no or little heating required for the inside environment, and spare solar for charging the battery and selling back to the grid.

“Conversely, when it is very cloudy it doesn’t get the daytime boost and there’s little spare solar. In July-August there was little sun, while August-September had a lot more.

“It is incredible to us, that a four-bedroom house can be heated in August-September in the Southern Hemisphere for $20.”

Supplied/Stuff The triple-glazed windows are thermally broken so no air escapes when they are closed.

Builder Brown Construction (eHaus Waikato) reports the house maintains a minimum temperature of 20degC using up to 13.6kWh per m² for an entire year, compared to a typical New Zealand standard code-built home which would require 120kWh per m² to maintain a similar temperature for a year.

The couple say in the summer, night purging is recommended, so they open windows overnight, in order to lose the accumulation of heat that would otherwise slowly occur. “We can also use aircon for free if we choose.”

They also say they need to keep reminding their children to dress appropriately for the weather outside. “It’s shorts and T-shirts all year round in this house,” says Helena.

Supplied The Zehnder mechanical ventilation heat recovery system keeps the temperature between 20 and 25degC all year round. The owners rarely need to heat the house, and 98% of pollutants are removed by a filter system.

She says they have no need for heated towel rails, and they can dry clothes overnight inside the house, even in winter, with no humidity build-up.

“The house is also silent,” Helena says. “Very little noise gets into the house.”

Brown Construction won the Waikato Master Builders New Home $1.5 million to $2 million category this year for the project, plus the APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Despite a small budget, the owners of this Hamilton house built a highly sustainable Passive House. (Video first published October 2019)

The couple say their previous house was a relatively new home they moved into in 2015. It was built just before double glazing became compulsory, so they had double glazing installed.

“But it was still cold,” Helena says. “We put in a heat pump to the main living area (otherwise it was ducted gas heating). That area was warm, but the rest remained cold, or you could burn through dollars of gas per month to keep it warm. The house just leached energy, partly due to its layout.”

“One night, huddled in down jackets as usual, we were watching Grand Designs and as part of an Otago build, they went to visit a passive house in Queenstown, that maintained 20 degrees inside all year round, even on -3 degree mornings.

“We thought, ‘hold on, what is this?’ and started our passive house research. We had earlier written off the idea of building, as it seemed such an overwhelming endeavour, but once we knew we wanted to live in a passive house, the decision was made: we had to build one.”

HOMED The Ivaniers are in their eighth winter in the first passive house certified in New Zealand, and they still have minuscule power bills. (Video first screened in July 2019)

The couple, who commissioned architect Dean Baldock of The Architecture People, to design the house, and they say the build went very smoothly, despite lockdowns.

They opted for triple glazing over double, because they says the cost difference made it a “no brainer”.

Not all eHaus passive house builds are as large as this one. In 2019, the same company built a smaller first home for a young Hamilton couple who opted to save on space to afford the extra passive house benefits.