Could a plastic-free bathroom save you cash as well?

Perfer liquid to bar soap? Here's how to make your bar soap go further and save $$$.

Modern homes are full of plastic, and our bathroom is no exception. Most of us don’t realise just how much plastic lurks in that one small room.

Toothbrushes, disposable razors, dental floss – and the container it comes in – are just some everyday bathroom products made from plastic. More plastic hides in the form of tiny micro plastics, commonly used in everything from deodorant to shaving cream, exfoliants, hairstyling mousse, conditioner and shampoo.

When did our bathrooms get so complicated? A few generations ago if you needed to clean up you’d reach for a bar of homemade soap and a basin of water. Since then there’s been an explosion of plastic-wrapped bathroom products, with ingredients you need a chemistry degree to decipher.

Did you know you can recycle roll-on and stick deodorant bottles, lid attached? We might recycle in the kitchen, but often forget about it in the bathroom.

The good news is that with a few simple switches we can reduce the plastic in our bathrooms, enjoy products that are more natural and healthier – and even save money in the process. Here are a few ways.

Waste free shaving

Plastic razors are not recyclable and every year around the world, billions of hair-clogged plastic razors are dumped. Switch to a double-edged safety razor, with simple screw mechanism and reusable steel blades, and enjoy stylish, plastic-free shaving for the rest of your life. It’s cheaper as well. Bought in packs, replacement razor blades can cost as little as 50 cents each.

We’re loving this Adjustable Safety Razor from Kaiapo-based Back to the Wild.

If safety razors scare you, an electric shaver will deliver waste – and nick-free – shaving.

Another option (though perhaps not for the bearded) is an epilator. These devices look like shavers, but mechanically grasp and pull hairs out. It’s similar to waxing, but without the cost or the mess. Using an epilator can be a bit painful at first, but less so the more you use it. It’s also kinder on your skin, as unlike waxing or wet shaving, it doesn't remove cells from the top layers of your epidermis, or skin.

Either way, buy the best shaver or epilator you can, and they should last you for 10 years or more.

Stop it at the shop

A great way to tackle plastic is to buy less of it in the first place. Switch to locally-made, plastic-free shaving bars, body butters in jars and deodorants tubes or powders.

Check out local crafters such as Kawakawa Healing Skincare from Brightwater, in the Tasman District or Pana Soaps from Christchurch. Alternatively, look for plastic-free options from Kiwi brands such as Ecostore, Glowlab, Essano and Ethique in chemists or supermarkets. Check ingredients – some eco-look supermarket brands are plastic free but include palm oil.

STUFF Kiwi company Ethique has saved over 4 million plastic bottles entering landfill in New Zealand and around the world. (First published May 24, 2019)

Use less

It’s estimated that a single person uses about 10 bottles of shampoo and five bottles of conditioner per year. That’s quite a few bottles!

One cost-saving switch is to buy quality eco products and make a little go further. Generally speaking, the less shampoo used, the less conditioner is also needed to restore your moisture-stripped hair. Try washing your hair sometimes just with warm water, or go shampoo free, like the glamorous long-haired Rebecca Wadey.

We often lather our hair with conditioner only to wash it straight off again. Have shorter showers and get more value with this simple hack: at the end of your shower, shake excess water off your hair, spread a small amount of conditioner between your hands, and work it through your hair, leaving it in. Job done!

Refill and reuse

Choose products sold in refillable containers, for example, the Dust & Glow range of vegan hair and body products that come in powder form and refillable aluminium bottles. One bottle lasts more than 60 usages, the equivalent of three bottles of liquid shampoo.

Stuff New Zealand made Dust & Glow products come in powder form

Ecostore products come in fully recyclable sugar plastic bottles, made from renewable sugarcane for a lower carbon footprint. Look out for the 100 refill stations across New Zealand where you can top up your containers. In 2018, these stations saved 276,466 500ml bottles from needing to be produced. The company also runs closed loop recycling, meaning returned bottles can be remade.

What the floss?

Most dental floss is made from nylon, a strong, flexible plastic, that works really well for flossing teeth and is too lightweight to be processed by most recycling facilities. Nylon doesn't break down, so when flushed down the loo it starts its journey out to the ocean. There our marine animals and birds are tragically often found dead from getting tangled in, or eating floss or other sea-borne plastic.

Solid dental floss is an example of an eco-friendly alternative to floss that is vegan, cruelty-free and palm oil free and comes packaged in a handy refillable stainless dispenser. The floss is made of PLA (polylactic acid), a thermoplastic aliphatic polyester derived from a renewable resource (corn). Like all PLA products, it’s commercially compostable, but may also degrade in a home compost over time, with high heat and sufficient moisture. The recommended way to dispose of this floss is rolling it into a tiny ball, cutting it several times with scissors, and popping in the home compost.