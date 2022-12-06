The more I learn about octopuses the less I want to eat them

The most striking feature of the Blanket Octopus is its vibrant and almost fluorescent ‘rainbow-like’ cape.

OPINION: The gloomy octopus, named for the large droopy eyes that give it a doleful appearance, is a species from the subtropical waters of eastern Australia and New Zealand.

They’ve got attitude – when these octopuses get annoyed, they fire jets of silt and shells at each other in what appears to be deliberate, aggressive behaviour.

Now Australian and US scientists have captured this stroppy cephalopod behaviour on film, at Jervis Bay, New South Wales, in an octopus equivalent of high density city living, dubbed by the researchers as Octopolis.

It’s the first time octopuses have been seen chucking detritus at each other, with 24 hours of footage showing 102 missiles lobbed between 10 octopuses. Both sexes indulged in the grumpy behaviour, hurling everything from silt, shells, algae, even the remains of their meals and materials to clean their dens. Items were sent flying in a jet up to several body lengths away.

If there were dinner plates they’d likely be getting chucked as well.

Females were responsible for two out of three throws. One female octopus repeatedly launching silt at a male that had been trying to mate with her, with the male frequently ducking to avoid hits.

Gloomy octopuses are not the greatest shots: while luckless octopuses in the firing line ducked or raised their arms at the thrower, only around one in six throws landed a hit. At one point silt was hurled towards a researcher’s cameras, and several missiles hit passing fish.

You’d think the octopuses would make use of their eight arms when hurling, instead they gather the silt and shells to eject in a jet using a tube structure called a siphon. They have to move their siphons to an unusual position to do this, suggesting the behaviour is deliberate, says study lead and University of Sydney Professor Peter Godfrey-Smith.

This fascinating dispatch from SpongeBob-land got me thinking about the inconsistent relationship we have with animals. How is it that some animals we love, some we hate, and some we eat?

Anyone who has raised an orphan lamb knows what characters they can be. And anyone whose hand’s been slobbered by a calf knows it’s as enthusiastic as a Labrador’s sloppy kiss. How come we love cats and dogs so much more than just-as-cute piglets, curly-wooled lambs, baby calves or gloomy octopuses? Is it because they’re further away from us, or because they taste so much better?

Why do we love dolphins, but not bats, or octopuses? We’re unlikely to be eating bats anytime soon, but according to tentative Internet research, dolphin meat is fairly tasty, in a fishy kind of way.

Dolphins possibly have special status because they’re endangered. Five out of 41 dolphin species, plus six subspecies, are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Or maybe it’s to do with growing up watching Flipper, the way dolphins jump, or how cute they look on stickers. Certainly being a critically endangered creature is no guarantee of love, and given that modern fishing methods are driving dolphins to extinction, it seems most of us don’t love them as much as we love fish fingers.

Cultural exceptions aside, the usual reason given for why we don't eat dolphins – or apes or horses – is because of respect we afford them due to their intelligence.

Professor Godfrey-Smith has also written, Other Minds: The Octopus, the Sea, and the Deep Origins of Consciousness. He says: “In some cases, the target octopus raised an arm up between itself and the thrower, just before the throw, perhaps in recognition of the imminent act.”

The more I learn about octopus the less they look like food to me. The more they look like sentient beings, deserving of protection and the same dignity to exist uninhibited that I enjoy.

As Jonathan Safran Foer, author of Eating Animals puts it: “Not responding is a response--we are equally responsible for what we don't do. In the case of animal slaughter, to throw your hands in the air is to wrap your fingers around a knife handle.“