To the angry man in a van: Don't hate me, I'm just trying to get to work

For a lot of Auckland bike commuters, the road travelled is a risky and, at times, downright dangerous one.

Here’s a surprising fact: New Zealand has one of the highest proportions of people who know how to ride a bike – second only to Poland. Yet we’re almost twice as likely as other countries to use cars for short trips. Only 18% of us regularly make a bike ride of less than 2km at least once a week – half the global average.

What gives?

Of the myriad of reasons -- rain, poor infrastructure, helmet hair – could angry drivers be scaring cyclists off the road?

Every week there are stories about conflict between cyclists and motorists. Earlier this year, a Hamilton man was disqualified from driving for six months after deliberately driving into, and then assaulting, a cyclist. In October, a Christchurch man was seriously injured after being knocked down with a car door.

Most drivers do the right thing, but one expert estimates up to 30% of New Zealanders qualify as 'bikelash people' – Kiwis who’ll never ditch their cars and are sent into an angry spin by seeing vacant cycle lanes.

John Bryant, a registered psychotherapist and specialist in violence and trauma counselling, says that from a psychoanalytic perspective, cyclists can represent vulnerability.

“Some people are scared of cyclists because they're so vulnerable”, says Bryant. “’I'm already stressed, I'm sitting in traffic, I'm late or whatever. And now there's a cyclist I've got to take into account. What if I hit them?’

“Stressed, macho kind of people don't like vulnerability. It triggers something in them at a deep level – that the cyclists are out there in the open with no protection.”

Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash “Some people are scared of cyclists because they're so vulnerable”, says psychotherapist John Bryant.

This fits with one of my more hairy riding moments when a furious, red-face man deliberately drove down a bike path at me because I had the audacity to, well, I don’t know what - be a woman on a bike?

It’s an ongoing challenge wherever our unsophisticated infrastructure forces cyclists onto the same asphalt strip as cars, utes and trucks.

But it’s not just infrastructure at fault. Bryant says cyclists may unwittingly trigger underlying anger issues. “It’s easy to imagine the scenario: ‘I'm already annoyed because I'm held up in the traffic and then there's this person on the bike that's nipping around the corner, who’s got all this space. No way. Get off the road.’

“Most of the people who come and see me [for therapy] don't want to be angry, but they can't control it. In this case our cyclist is a trigger. But there can be many triggers, they'll go home and dinner won't be ready, or the kids are noisy, or whatever.

“They say stress kills and there's a reason for that”, says Bryant. “As the stress goes up, the prefrontal cortex reduces its effectiveness, meaning the reasoning brain gets less effective.”

His advice? “Anger’s like taking poison in the hope that someone else will die. It’s a stress emotion, that’s harming you. It's producing cortisol in the bloodstream, which puts you into a more primitive state, and that's when you get aggressive. It's actually going to affect your heart and your potential to get diabetes or your cells that can get cancer.”

Bryant recommends cyclists try to ‘water-off-a-duck’s-back’ it. “Don't get involved, because those kinds of [angry] people can be very dangerous. React to their aggression, and it becomes your problem.”

Bryant – also a cyclist – says cyclists need to advocate for bike paths. Meanwhile, riders should avoid main roads and rush hours, when drivers are most frustrated. “And do all the usual things: watch ahead for doors, wear colourful clothes, have flashing lights.

“There’s no simple answer, because the thing we really need to do, being clichéd, is to love each other more.”

Note from me to the angry man:

I wish you well, but you use your car as a weapon. Please don’t hate on me, I'm just a mum trying to get to work.