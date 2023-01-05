These houses stay at 20C year-round, with super-low power bills: 'I'm ruined for living anywhere else'

Passive houses have been built in New Zealand since 2012, when the first one appeared in Glendowie – it’s still going strong and delivering a 20C interior when it’s 5C outside, with no heating. And that's down to superior insulation and an airtight interior with a mechanical heat recovery ventilation system.

In the past two years, however, there has been a surge of awareness over the immediate and long-term benefits of a certified passive house for both families and the environment. Understanding that a passive house can be 10% more costly to build, homeowners are sizing their houses to suit their budgets.

But size wasn’t a problem for one Auckland family this year, who built what is believed to be the biggest certified passive house in the Southern Hemisphere. The Lee family’s home in Cockle Bay is 660m2, with enough photovoltaic panels to power the whole house.

TVNZ1 Josefine and Will Watterson saved themselves $130,000 by doing a lot of the finishing work on their passive house themselves.

We have chosen four smaller homes to feature as our picks of the past year, starting with the certified passive house that featured on Grand Designs NZ. It’s a first home for Jo and Will Watterson, and it was designed by Jo who gained an architecture degree in Sweden.

READ MORE:

* Solar power brings more energy savings for passive house owners with $20 winter bill

* Family building biggest passive house in the country could even go off-grid

* My Green Home: Te Anau family found their 'sweet spot'



The couple swapped their Auckland lifestyle for the quiet life in Featherston, where land is cheaper. They were able to build a 200m² house by putting in a lot of sweat equity. In addition to the mechanical heat recovery ventilation system, their home has triple-glazed windows and superior insulation. It features carbon-positive Abodo timber cladding that has been baked at high temperature and is not chemically treated.

TVNZ1 The living area is lined with light-toned ply. Some of the panels open to reveal hidden storage.

There was no compromise architecturally on this build. Jo Watterson’s design allows a huge, double-height volume in the living room, creating a very spacious interior. Light-toned ply panels open up to reveal hidden storage. In keeping with passive house practice, service rooms are on the south side of the house.

First certified passive house subdivision

Our second pick is actually two 144m² homes in New Zealand’s first certified passive house subdivision, in Bushland Park in Halswell, Christchurch.

The two-storey three-bedroom homes, the first of 11 planned houses, are so energy efficient, their new owners will be feeding power back to the grid when the sun shines on their recessed rooftop solar panels.

HARCOURTS These are Ethos Homes’s first two completed Passive House Plus three-bedroom homes in the Bushland Park subdivision in Halswell, Christchurch.

Supplied Bushland Park is New Zealand's first Passive House subdivision.

Winter power bills will be low, thanks to all the usual passive house features. The insulation in these houses is wool that was sourced from the sheep grazing in the neighbouring paddock. Other locally sourced product includes cladding and decking in Abodo eco-timber (thermally modified radiata pine), and timber flooring from the Natural Flooring Company.

The 6kW solar power systems, with battery, mean the homes should generate as much electricity as the households consume.

The houses, built by Ethos Homes, have been independently assessed to meet Passive Home Plus standard. The company said the new homeowners can expect excellent air quality, no condensation or dampness, and “a very quiet and peaceful” feel to the home.

$35 energy bills in Taranaki

Our third passive house project is Andrew and Lucinda Searle’s house in Egmont Village, Taranaki. Even the most extreme frosts are barely noticed by the family of five enjoying their first year in a new certified passive house.

SUPPLIED Andrew and Lucinda Searle of Egmont Village, Taranaki have enough solar power to supply most of their needs in their certified passive house.

When Stuff spoke to them in winter, they had woken up to a heavy white frost in the morning, but the temperature inside was 20 degrees – with no heater. The couple said they knew a passive house would provide a healthy living environment, energy efficiency and energy savings, but it is working out even better than expected. They rarely turn their heater on.

“We have really low energy bills,” Lucinda Searle said. “They are about $35 per month, compared to $250 - $300 in our previous house. We had a heat pump in the main living area of our last house, and we used a fire as well. On reflection that’s quite an expense.”

The couple say they made compromises to build a passive house. “We were keen on building a better-quality house rather than a bigger house,” Andrew Searle said. “I think a lot of people call fall into the trap of ‘how big is your home’, but actually how does your house perform is a better question.”

SUPPLIED Andrew and Lucinda Searle didn’t even need a heater when there was a heavy white frost outside.

The solar panels on their house, which was built by eHaus licensed passive house builders Hofmans Builders, provide around 5600kW per year. Technically, this is enough to run the house for the year.

’Spoiled for living anywhere else’

A certified passive house co-housing project is our fourth choice. Young first-home buyers Jessica and James Ross bought into the Toiora High Street development in Dunedin because they wanted to be “warm in every room in the house, not just the place where the heat pump is”.

The couple was prepared to sacrifice space for a superior, sustainable build that would minimise energy costs. This year, they spoke of the family’s first winter in their apartment.

Supplied There are three generations of the Ross family living in the Toiora High Street development in Dunedin - Jessica and James and their children have an apartment and James' parents also have a home here.

“This was our first home purchase and I actually think I may be ruined for living anywhere else because our standard has risen so much,” Jessica Ross said. “We walk in the door, and I’m still like ‘wow, is this where I live?’.”

There has been a big change in their monthly power bill as well. In their old house, they paid between $400 and $600 a month. The same period now is costing them between $100 and $140.

“My husband and I had been looking at buying our first home. We knew that something we could afford would probably need work to be comfortable. We were mentally preparing for that, but when we learnt about passive housing, it just made so much sense.”

Ross advises anyone who is wanting to build a new home or renovate to look at the bigger picture, re comfort, sustainability and cost of living. “For us, a house that’s sustainable feels really good. We have a low energy draw and a small footprint on the planet.”