Why I'm not fishing this summer - fisho swaps rod for recreation

Goat Island Marine reserve in Auckland has had issues with poachers fishing inside the marine reserve despite it being illegal and ruining the marine life in the Hauraki Gulf.

Is this the summer to put fishing on pause? With fish stocks collapsing, scallop beds cleaned out and crayfish functionally extinct in the Hauraki Gulf, some Kiwis are calling time on fishing habits of a lifetime.

Aucklander Matt Rayner has fished his whole life, buying his first tinny as a 15-year-old. But becoming more aware of the state of the Gulf has made him demoralised about fishing. “I still go out in my boat all the time with the kids, we jump off and go picnicking and stuff. But I’ve lost the joy for going out there and slaying stuff.

“It’s not just fish, but all the shellfish and crayfish we used to target. There's none left now. As a teenager we’d get scallops from places like Waiheke Island or The Noises, and mussels from all over the place. Now the mussel beds have mostly all gone and there’s a Gulf-wide harvesting ban because we've decimated the scallop beds.”

This summer’s emergency bans are a measure of how dire things are.

Over the past 20 years, scallops have been fished out in Marlborough, Golden Bay, Tasman Bay, Kaipara, Stewart Island, Wellington and the Chatham Islands. In April this year, scallop fisheries in Northland and most of the Coromandel were closed in the hope of allowing the shellfish to recover.

Now all areas of the Coromandel scallop fishery have been closed for three months, as populations continue to decline. Two channels left open around Hauturu/Little Barrier Island and near the Colville Channel were subjected to intensified commercial dredging, and last week the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, David Parker announced that those areas will be closed as well. There’s a new no-fishing zone in Northland's Bay of Islands.

And the government is soon to announce its long-awaited plan for marine protection in the Gulf.

Roger Grace and Vince Kerr/Whangarei Leader KINA BARREN: Large areas of reef at Mimiwhangata which once were covered in kelp forests are now barren.

Meanwhile, kina barrens cover the sea floor. The lack of snapper or crayfish, which eat the kina, has allowed numbers to explode, devastating seaweed forests. Rayner says the seaweed forests are gone from all over the Gulf, and up and down the East Coast. “Now we've just got bare rock.”

You can still catch snapper in some places, but that’s not evidence things are okay.

“Snapper are generalists, like tui,” says Rayner, who works as a scientist. Tui are doing alright across cities and farmland. But that doesn't mean our native forests are doing well.

“Species, like the green bone that we used to spearfish, or hāpuka that people in the 1900s would catch in the Gulf’s channels, are dead or declining. If you fish the channels now you'll catch 20 or 30 fish and one of them might be legal. It’s all just a bit depressing.”

As fish numbers plummet, boat numbers are rocketing. New Zealand has consistently high rates of recreational boat ownership. The proportion of recreational boaties amongst the general population has significantly increased in 2022. Just over half of Kiwis are a boatie of some kind.

“The hunting and fishing stores are almost like a last bastion of Kiwi maleness. You can be in the office all week, but then on a Friday night, you get out there with your mates, with your hunting and fishing gear on and slay some fish.

“Guys talk about going out to the 40-metre mark, where you can get good snapper. But that's where what’s left of our snapper spawns. We've had this attitude of take, take, take. But now the pressure is so great, I’m just not comfortable with that any more. It makes me really sad, because I love fishing, it’s part of our culture.”

Raynor wonders if boaties in the Gulf could think about other types of recreation as well.

“In the end what is it about fishing I love? For me, and I reckon for a lot of fisher people, it's about being out in nature.

“Wouldn't be cool if we could go to places in the Gulf like Goat Island, where we could snorkel and see green bone, big snapper and schools of fish. How amazing would it be if the government protected big areas of habitat, and we could restore some of that abundance.”

Seasick - Saving the Hauraki Gulf is a seven-part Stuff series on the state of the gulf and where from here.