The super sustainable bus reinventing Auckland's commute

An innovative electric bus service, operating at the northern end of Auckland, is about to get even better with the addition of an e-scooter rental, solving a problem known as the first-last-mile gap.

Mahu City Express runs from Warkworth and Snells Beach to Auckland’s CBD, twice a day, five days a week. Reclining leather seats, USB ports and heaps of legroom make for a relaxing and productive time onboard the deluxe coaches. There are complimentary ice creams on ‘Magnam Mondays’ and other convivial treats on Fridays.

Ride a bike to the coach pick-up, store it onboard for free, and it’s ready for your use at the journey’s end. From January 2023, passengers will also be able to use e-scooters – stored and charged during trips, and available for use at either end of the journey.

“Many of our passengers switch to other modes of transport when we reach the CBD, such as connecting buses, bikes or other modes of transport, so we’re confident the new scooter option will make the service even more convenient and appealing”, says company founder Julian Ostling.

Using the company’s booking app, customers will be able to book advance book the scooters for weekly or daily use.

Closing the gap

The business of getting to and from shared transport is known as the first-last-mile gap, and is one of mass transit’s key challenges. Park and ride facilities, are one option, which are much better than using your car to drive all the way to work, but only solve the challenge of the first leg of the trip, requires cars to sit parked all day, and uses large areas of land for parking.

An e-bus that carries bikes or scooters goes a long way to solving the challenges at both ends of the trip, while providing a more enjoyable and sustainable way to commute than the collective madness of individual drivers paying to drive through the gridlock.

Scooters-to-go is not the first clever, new thing Mahu City Express has introduced. In February 2021 two fully electric luxury e-Coaches were added to the fleet, the first in Australasia, thanks to co-funding from Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

“A full bus can replace up to 40 cars on the road, and a zero-emissions eCoach removes 100% of those emissions – potentially replacing one million kilometres of annual car journeys with an emission-free alternative”, says Ostling.

Clever thinking

Mahu was launched by Ostling in 2015, after he moved to Warkworth from London and was surprised and disappointed to discover there was no bus linking the area to Auckland City.

“It was crazy. With no bus I had to drive, and I quickly realised how horrible the traffic was. With hundreds of other people commuting from Warkworth into the city every day, I thought there must be an opportunity for a bus that offered a better commuting experience. After some effort, and on top of my day job, I set up an express daily commuter business chauffeuring passengers to-and-from the CBD.

Mahu offers commuters a free trial and any bookings are made in advance through an app.

The company’s fleet of coaches now provide the only direct commuting link between the Mahurangi region and Auckland, with the hundreds of customers enjoying a deluxe commute coming from Warkworth, Snells Beach, Matakana, Omaha, Point Wells, Leigh, Mangawhi and Wellsford.

Mahu coaches also provide a sustainable option for special events such as weddings, hens’ parties, stag dos, awards nights, corporate getaways, high school outings, Christmas and summer parties.

Ostling says the scooter initiative has been supported by the Waka Kotahi Innovation Fund - Hoe kiangitū. “We expect the success of the pilot will be repeated on all our future commuter coach services and hope it will inspire similar schemes elsewhere.”

See here for more, or download the Mahu City Express App from the Google Store or Apple Play.