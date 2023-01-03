'Isn't it wild?': Semi-retired at 31 and 34, and living an off-the-grid beach life at Raglan

Ziski Poschl and Ryan Steven are developing a permaculture lifestyle in their tiny home at Raglan.

Ryan Steven​ is tying up 10 different varieties of tomatoes, and picking lettuces that are starting to bolt. In other parts of his Raglan garden, the leeks are just about finished and the kale, silverbeet and beans are coming along well.

Steven and his partner, Ziski Poschl​, are growing about 30-50% of their food right now, but they’ve been in their new Waikato location for only eight months.

In the coming years, the couple, who are vegan, expect they’ll be growing 80-90% of their food needs.

Steven, 34, says he pinches himself at just how good life is with his partner and their three-month-old baby, Auri, living on about 2000m² of leased waterfront land in an off-the-grid tiny home that the couple built themselves with the help of friends, family, strangers and YouTube tutorials.

Poschl is on maternity leave from her work as a child and adolescent counsellor, and hopes to return part-time, offering counselling on a pay-what-you-can basis to other Raglan residents.

Steven, a sales manager and auctioneer for Bayleys, is able to work only two or three days a week. He says this lifestyle is possible because their overheads are so low: They pay $150 a week to lease their land. Water comes from a spring on the property, and what they collect from the roof.

They generate and store their own power with solar panels. On a sunny day, such as last weekend, the panels even charge their electric car, a 2021 MG ZS. Raglan town centre has free charging too.

Supplied Ryan Steven and Ziska Poschl say living with the low overheads they do could help others, even those saving for a conventional home.

Supplied The couple moved their tiny home from Kumeū to Raglan in April 2022.

Steven says before the move to Raglan from Kumeū, west of Auckland, he and Poschl “filled our dance cards too full”.

“We both have a tendency to work really hard, and for the last five or six years, it’s been pedal to the metal. We built the tiny house, Ziski was studying ...

“At one stage, she was doing nine different jobs; a suicide and anxiety helpline, face-to-face with Youthline, working with children with cancer... She was really stretched thin.”

He himself was managing two real estate offices, plus doing auctioneering across four offices.

“We’ve both got a propensity to be really busy,” he says.

But their longer-term goal was always to live a more simple lifestyle.

“We knew we were going to rely on the conventional working situations to get here. Saving money was a big part. Plus we had to get to a point in both of our jobs where we could earn a decent amount and not have to work full-time.”

When the pair met six years ago, they quickly established their mutual interest in living tiny.

“I was talking about tiny houses and her response was: ‘I keep all my design ideas on Pinterest.’ That was pretty wonderful,” Steven says.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF James South and helpers begin a 60 hour mission to build a tiny house to raise funds for the mental health charity I Am Hope.

Steven, who was in the Navy for eight years, saying living onboard warships accustomed him to tiny living, while Poschl once lived in an “old pottery studio at the bottom of someone’s garden”.

Their home, which they plan to live in forever, is 9m by 2.7m wide and about 4.1m high. Eventually, they plan to add an extra pod to their set-up, but not until Auri is old enough to need his own space.

That will be a “simple, four-wall dwelling”, Steven says.

Supplied The 4.9 hectare section is on the waterfront at Raglan: Oliver the samoyed sits on the property’s own jetty.

Their dog house, for samoyed Oliver and golden retriever Nala, is in the same style, and has been made with cladding offcuts from the main house. It even has its own stained-glass windows.

They lease the land on a “one plus one plus one” basis, meaning that, after a year, the tenant has the right to renew for another year (twice).

Steven says that working in real estate has made him aware of the need to have expectations formalised, and they have a contract with the landowner, using a $65 templated agreement bought through the Tiny House Hub.

Supplied The couple has filled their house with plants.

The couple are loving the slower pace of Raglan.

“There’s a real sense of community. For us, that’s a cup that was not full previously. We were surrounded by people but lonely in lots of ways.

“[Here] we’re pinching ourselves that it’s even happening. Isn’t it wild that at this age we’re able to live in a way and in a location that we could never do if we were owning or renting conventionally?”

Next month, Steven and Poschl plan to share the knowledge they’ve acquired over the past three years with other aspiring tiny home owners, in the first of their planned two-weekend duration Tiny House Workshops.

“I'm seeing how the house prices and general living costs are affecting people. We are hoping to help as many people as possible start their own tiny lifestyle.”

The $645 courses will include design, practical skills, and legal information, how to find land. Steven says it should help people avoid some of the costly mistakes he and Poschl made, such as buying an induction cooktop that would not work with the solar panel system.

Supplied Steven and Poschl estimate they grow up to half of their own food right now, but want to get that to 80-90%.

He believes others will benefit from the “working less and living more” approach.

“When we were working hard, we were giving the best hours of our day, the best energy, to workplaces. There was a time when that made a lot of sense. But we noticed we were doing that to the detriment of our own mental and physical wellbeing.”

He says they can now choose what they spend their time on.

“There’s a perception that millennials won’t work hard. [But] it means we choose what we work hard on. We’re doing the more primal things ourselves, more fundamental aspects of living, like growing our food.”