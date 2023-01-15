Ask Trash Queen: How can we recycle old woolly jumpers?

Q: Dear Trash Queen, do you have any ideas for recycling merino garments that are too worn to be mended or taken to the local op-shop? - Karen

A: Merino and lambswool are great choices for clothing, they are durable, breathable and resist odour in a way that synthetic fabrics just can’t do, and often produced locally. A great sustainable choice I’d take over synthetic fabrics every day of the week.

Wool is also a great clothing choice because it’s technically very recyclable, unlike synthetic fabrics, which are a bit of a headache for textile recyclers the world over.

There are some fledgling recycling options in New Zealand. Macpac has partnered with a company called Terra Lana in Ōtautahi/Christchurch who will turn the wool into insulation bats that are themselves 100% recyclable at end of life.

If your clothing is Macpac branded, you just have to check it’s 95-100% wool, and then remove all the trims (zips, buttons etc) and drop them into the ReLooped bins in Macpac stores.

There are other companies you could contact to find out if they will take them. Upparel is a textile recycling company that started in Australia initially working to recycle old cotton clothing into new items such as socks and underwear, and has kicked off here but at the moment is mainly a business to business service, however they may be able to take your items for a small fee.

Textile Products is an Auckland-based wool specialist and recycles wool carpets into bedding inputs and blankets. The textile recycling space definitely needs some guidance and oversight at a national level, and it would be great if the Government took steps to do something about this, for example mandatory product stewardship for clothing and textiles.

Businesses out there are testing the market to see what the appetite is from consumers and producers to take responsibility for their clothing at end of life, but it will take some co-ordinated effort to realise the potential gains in keeping clothing out of landfill.