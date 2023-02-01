Does that flooded carpet really have to be dumped? One expert says maybe not

When flood water gushes through your home, leaving the carpet soaked, it’s understandable the first thing you want to do is rip it out and have someone take it away.

If your carpet has been damaged by general greywater, there’s a risk it might be contaminated with industrial waste, farm run-off or sewage. You have to pull it up.

And then you have no choice but to dump it, right?

Most people think so. On Monday following the flooding, even National Party leader Christopher Luxon was seen on telly, and across social media, red-faced with exertion, as he “spent a productive morning ripping up flooded carpet at residents’ homes in Auckland.”

READ MORE:

* So you lost your vege garden in the rain, it may be time to start again

* In photos: The Auckland storm and its aftermath

* Carpet-makers prepare for surge in demand after Auckland floods

* How to clean up your home after a flood

* Five common household smells and how to get rid of them before selling your home



Second hand carpeter, John Collis, is not convinced. Across the city, skips have been filled with soggy carpets, many of which he believes could be salvaged.

Collis has spent 40 years in the flooring business. His second-hand carpet business was launched in 1986, after a major Nelson flood.

After watching the footage, Collis reckons the one Luxon ripped up likely added to the unnecessary waste of many thousands of dollars worth of carpets.

Instagram Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, during a morning spent ripping up flooded carpet at resident's homes in Auckland.

“Christopher Luxon was lifting a piece of carpet, and it looks like half the room was dry, and the other half is where some water came in. That carpet should have stayed down. There's no need to lift it at all.

“Just because a carpet got wet doesn't mean it needs to be lifted. Perhaps he could have got a carpet cleaner in to suck what water he could get out of it. And just leave it there. It would dry. It might not dry overnight, but it will dry. And you'll never know it's been wet.

“I was watching that and thinking, there’s another unnecessary insurance claim.”

Stylish, sustainable everyday living Read more

When it's not safe to keep your carpet

Whether a wet carpet can be saved depends on the source of the flood water. Is it from clean water, such as overflowing gutters, or is it from an unknown source, such as roads or nearby farms.

“Because floodwater tends to be contaminated you need to do quite extensive cleanup,” says Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard, Senior Research Fellow, University of Otago, Wellington. “If you have carpet or some kind of layered flooring, it may have to be replaced. It's not just about the surface contaminants, but what's sitting underneath - and the smell that will not go away unless you do that.”

“The problem with flood water, says Collis, is what the water brings with it. Clean flood water coming into your home is not a problem. If you've got sewage, say, from someone's toilet next door, you'd want to get rid of that.”

“Uncontaminated dirty water you can wash out, he says. And it dries out. You can dry out a carpet in about three hours, on a sunny day. From completely sodden – just turn it over every half hour, and wammo, it’s completely dry and sanitised.

“Hang it up, or lay it our flat somewhere. If the weather is dry enough to dry concrete, it’s dry enough to dry carpet. Just don't leave it to stay wet, or in the heat where it's going to go mouldy.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Residents in Māngere Bridge clean up after their homes were flooded. Residents dump belongings into skips on Ventura St.

From flood to floor

Back in January 1986, several days of heavy rain in flood-prone Nelson, resulted in a Civil Defence Emergency flood, with damage to the sewerage system, sections of two city bridges destroyed and major damage to some houses.

Collis remembers houses flooded right up to the windows, with people moving upstairs to sleep the night. Afterwards he was asked by local insurance companies to uplift and clean the carpets.

Using several rented warehouses, carpets were washed and dried with sunshine and fans. Re-laying was only partially successful, however, as 80% of the carpets had shrunk and could not be re-stretched. That’s when the twenty-two-year-old’s second-hand carpet business was born.

These days his West Auckland business supplies pre-loved carpets to rentals, offices and numerous Auckland families who’ve never had carpet before, because they haven’t been able to afford it.

In all his years in the trade, Collis says demand for second-hand carpet has always outstripped the supply. That’s despite offering free uplift and removal, potentially saving people their dumping fees.