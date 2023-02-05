Downsizing your bookshelf? Here's how to recycle them properly

What should you do with unwanted books if second-hand shops won’t take them?

Dear Trash Queen, I’m helping my mother-in-law downsize - and our biggest obstacle is books. Literally thousands of books!

She has called around and booksellers are not interested. Is there anywhere that we can take them for recycling? – Victoria

If you have a question about what to do with waste, send it to sundaymagazine@stuff.co.nz.

A: Books have so much valuable paper in them, so we should definitely try to recycle that paper if we can! If you live in Auckland, Paper Reclaim in Penrose has public recycling bins and will accept paperback books only (no hardcovers or laminates).

READ MORE:

* Do chip packets belong in the bin or compost? This trick will tell you

* Are you recycling or wishcycling? Try cutting out single-use items instead

* Easter eggs are one of the most over-packaged products on the market



But if you are really committed, you could pull off the covers and just put the centre parts of the books in the bin. They will also accept manuals and texts provided they have had all of the spiral or ring-binding removed.

Alternatively, if you have a community recycling centre near you, you could take them there and put them in their paper recycling bin, with the same things removed (no spiral-binding or laminated covers).

Stuff Waste expert Alex Kirkham (also known as Trash Queen).

You can contact the Zero Waste Network to see if there is a Community Recycling Centre in your area, as they are spread across New Zealand, or check your local council rubbish and recycling pages and they sometimes provide a directory of services for things that can’t go in your kerbside recycling bin, but are still recyclable.