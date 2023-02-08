Auckland should follow Paris, Toronto, Melbourne, and Singapore to better prevent flooding, experts say

A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater.

There’s barely a street in Auckland that hasn’t been touched by housing intensification, but at what cost?

In light of climate change and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, such as the “monsoon” rains that ravaged much of the North Island recently, attention has turned to the way we are doing infill housing, and what we could do better.

And it’s all about minimising paved and built-up areas, and legislating and incentivising to increase, rather than reduce the “sponginess” of our cities.

Auckland University of Technology associate professor, Kathy Waghorn, a specialist in sustainable architecture and urban design, says there are so many ways current developments are contributing to the flooding problem.

“I live in New Lynn and can see so many examples where one house built in the ’60s on a section with a lot of grass has been replaced with a row of townhouses of two or three storeys, with concrete covering everything in sight. When it rains hard, all these impermeable surfaces pour water onto neighbouring properties or into overflowing gutters.

“All the concrete is also heating up our cities (and atmosphere) – concrete acts as a thermal mass, absorbing the heat from the sun and releasing it at night. “There are parts of our cities that simply can’t cool down.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Heavy-duty pumps work to drain lower car parks of a Ronayne St apartment block in Auckland last week. Over 100 cars were completely submerged in floodwaters

Chopping down mature trees to fit more houses on a site is another way sponginess is being reduced.

The Tree Council says “thousands” of trees are being lost every week in our cities, and the timing of the recent disaster “couldn’t be more ironic”.

“In the week when submissions close on the Government’s long overdue reform of the Resource Management legislation, Auckland is hit by a storm never before seen and with consequences for our infrastructure and lives that will be felt by generations to come,” it said.

“The canopy of a single mature tree intercepts 40% of the water falling during a storm, so it doesn’t reach the ground. An individual mature tree can treat 16 cubic metres of stormwater per year – water that will hit the ground when the tree is removed, and flow into the stormwater system.

“Trees not only absorb water, the roots stabilise the ground, and help retain the topsoil,” Waghorn says. “But they are being lost on a big scale following changes to the Resource Management Act (RMA). It has become a lot easier to chop down trees – there are very few barriers now to having a tree removed.”

Google Maps Te Atatu Peninsula is one of the areas undergoing massive intensification in Auckland. Eight townhouses on this section have replaced a single bungalow on 809sqm.

Google Maps The same property before development: There were several trees on the section and extensive lawns.

Waghorn also points to the large green spaces being lost to housing development, including “golf courses and racecourses”, which intensifies the problem.

“And we seem to be designing cities in a way where the most vulnerable people are affected by those outcomes. It’s all interconnected.

“Spongy cities are great for huge rain events, heat mitigation and bio-diversity. And the connection to nature is also good for mental health. But we need to think about how we’re building, and there has been a lot of very good research about this. At present, in a lot of cases, developments are being treated in the cheapest way possible. It doesn’t help when councils permit ‘building downstream’ in areas where people lost their homes in the recent floods.”

Supplied This multi-unit new build with concrete drive near AUT associate professor Kathy Waghorn's home in New Lynn replaces a single house on a large site.

‘Whole suite of strategies’

Ironically, last year, Auckland came out number one in a list of spongy cities compiled by Arup. Waghorn says having a city built on a volcanic field helps. And there are many places, such as Oakley Creek and Grey Lynn Park, where “rewilding” and wetlands are helping distribute rainfall. But Waghorn says there will always be a need for better infrastructure to cope with extreme events – a system that can kick in when these areas fill up as happened recently.

Permeable materials also need to be considered for areas, such as driveways.

Maibritt Pedersen Zari, another AUT associate professor at the School of Future Environments, says there’s “a whole suite of strategies” that could be introduced to enable our systems to cope better.

Supplied AUT associate professors Kathy Waghorn (left) and Maibritt Pedersen Zari.

“Essentially, we’ve got into a situation where our cities are very impervious, with a lot of pavement and concrete – materials that don’t allow water to seep away. We have moved away from working with the natural hydrological cycle. You compare that to a forest with a lot of vegetation and wiggly streams that can expand and contract, so that not all water ends up in the waterways straight away.

“We have to green-proof our cities, which means more biomass, more trees, greenery, green corridors, green roofs, swales and rain gardens that will slow water flow and help prevent crisis flash floods.

“At present, we have a situation where a clear priority for developers is profit when they sell. If we had more of a lifecycle view, there would be a requirement or incentive for developers, and things could change fairly rapidly in the newbuild zone.”

Eke Panuku/Supplied The park and rain gardens in the Wynyard Quarter development, masterplanned by Auckland Council's agency Eke Panuku Development, are cited as good examples of “green networks”.

Regenerative living cities

Pedersen Zari says it’s not “rocket science” to come up with nature-based solutions. She also talks about the physical, psychological and social benefits of greening the city. “These strategies already exist. This is not a technological problem. We have the tools and methodologies to do this.

“We are part of the ecosystem, and we should be encouraged to see the interconnectness of the ecologies, that than separating ‘humans’ and the environment.”

Pedersen Zari talks about “regenerative living cities”. She says despite the well-documented interconnectedness of climate change and biodiversity loss, few cities have implemented solutions that address these issues concurrently at the urban scale.

“We could be following steps taken by cities such as Paris, Toronto and Melbourne where authorities require new developments to provide the same level of biomass as existed before, which could be “on the roof or elsewhere”.

NATURAL HABITATS Urban landscaping specialist Natural Habitats says 70% of the water that lands on a green roof does not go into the stormwater runoff.

And she says Singapore is a good example of a city that has begun the transformation to a regenerative living city.

“The widespread use of green walls and roofs, garden terraces and sky parks, encouraged by initiatives, such as Landscaping for Urban Spaces and High-Rises, increased Singapore’s green coverage from 35% to 50% between the period of 1986 to 2010, despite ongoing densification and population growth.”

Pedersen Zari does single out good work and “green networks” being done already in some cities – notably Wynyard Quarter, Auckland with its rainwater gardens and reed beds, and Waitangi Park in Wellington, a constructed wetland.

Pedersen Zari is on the research and design team for NUWAO, Nature-based Urban design for Wellbeing and Adaptation in Oceania.