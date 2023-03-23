Scouting op-shops keeps everything affordable for family of five

Sarah and Riki Donnelly, pictured with children (from left) Arthur, Magnus and August. The sofa-bed was rescued from outside a student flat in Dunedin. August is wearing a smocked summer dress that Sarah wore at the same age.

Furnishing a new build hasn’t been a problem for Sarah Donnelly of Invercargill, because she’s not hung-up on having everything “new”.

The mother-of-three and husband Riki moved into their home in October, but Sarah, a teacher, says she doesn’t feel any need to swap out her vintage furniture pieces. “In our first house I definitely felt the pressure to have everything new to go with it, but now I have the confidence to say ‘no, I’ll make it work’.”

And she has. The family’s house is an eclectic collection of reimagined vintage furniture, bargains and toys Donnelly has picked up, mostly from op-shops. But pride of place goes to a Mid-century sofa bed she found languishing in the rain outside her brother’s student flat in Dunedin. “Someone just dumped the couch there. And when I asked what he was going to do with it, he said ‘we’re going to burn it this weekend’. He now says he wants it back.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Even kitchen items, such as cake stands are cheap op-shop finds. Sarah is wearing a summer dress that her mum wore when she was younger.

Donnelly says the trick to buying second-hand items is having the ability to picture them as separate pieces away the store. “It can be hard to envisage something having another life when it’s right up against a lot of other stuff and doesn’t look much. All people see is junk. But if you take something out of that mish-mash and put it into the context of your own home, it can be transformed.

“You definitely get better at it. If I spend $2 on a platter and change my mind when I get home, I have only spent $2 and I will take it back to be recycled. It’s a low-risk purchase.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Arthur (right) and Magnus get lots of fun from toys that have been passed on through generations – a train set that was Sarah’s brother’s, and thrifted wooden blocks. The cane chair is a favourite op-shop find. Magnus is wearing thrifted overalls and a vintage OshKosh T-shirt that was his uncle’s.

Donnelly has many artworks sourced from op-shops, including Sara Moon prints in different sizes and frames. “I have lots of lovely floral prints at estate sales that come from ‘grandma’s house’. Put one of these in a modern frame, or paint the frame, and suddenly it’s a different picture. At the moment I am a little bit obsessed with cross-stitch.”

Clothes are another passion, and most of these are also secondhand, and she says her mother “ignited” her fire. “My mum had attic storage space in the family home and stored suitcases full of clothes she loved as a teenager and young adult. When I was in the 7th form and flares came back, a friend and I found two pairs of ‘70s flares up there and thrashed them. I kept doing that whenever a new trend came out, and I found lots of amazing things.”

“With op-shops, things that were originally really expensive, you can get for a couple of dollars, and people will often say, ‘where did you get that?’.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sarah Donnelly has recycled mobile office units for bedside tables. The crocheted bedcover was found in a top cupboard at her Nana's house - it was made by her "Great Oma" in the Netherlands.

Donnelly says sustainability is a key reason she prefers to recycle, and she encourages others. She has a non-commercial Instagram page Forage & Scout where she posts photos of good buys she has spotted at various stores around Invercargill, and wherever else she travels.

“I recognise my privilege in this space,” she says. “I don’t have to buy things at a secondhand shop, and I am conscious there are other people who really do need a good piece of furniture or clothing. So even when I would love something myself, I’ll pop up the details. I get more of a thrill photographing ‘finds’ that other people will go and buy.

“People often tell me what they’ve found. Someone came up to me in a coffee shop and said thanks to me they found an amazing pair of Italian shoes in an op shop.”

Supplied The family's dining furniture is also secondhand. Sarah frequently recovers cushions with cheap fabric from Spotlight.

Donnelly will also make suggestions about how items could be improved or used in different ways – with a lick of paint a chest of drawers would look great in a kids’ room, for example. Her own bedside tables were originally mobile office storage systems. And a cabinet of pink commercial lockers are providing great storage near the front door – one for each child and her husband.

She prefers to mix and match items. “I don’t have to buy something just because it fits in a box someone has created on the ‘gram,” she says in one of her own posts. “I can have my aesthetically pleasing thrifted Cesca [dining] chairs AND I can have my foraged plum velvet retro chair too. They don’t have to be exclusive of one another.”

There is another message Donnelly would like to pass on: “You don’t have to keep changing things because a new line has popped up at Kmart. If you love what you have, keep it. When you fill your home with the latest stuff it looks like a showroom. If you buy a one-off chair in an op-shop, it is much more interesting. A slowly curated home feels far more authentic.

“And if it’s not the piece you really desire, make peace with the temporary. One day when you can afford it or find that item, you can swap it out.”