High performance homes 'don't need to cost the earth' - builder

Kāpiti company NZ Proud Property mainly undertakes renovations, but also builds half a dozen high spec homes every year, such as this one for sale in Paraparaumu Beach.

Passive houses don’t need much in the way of a PR campaign, with studies repeatedly showing that passive design – ie. design that works with the climate to maintain a comfortable temperature in the home – can reduce temperature fluctuations, improve indoor air quality, and make a home drier and more enjoyable to live in.

That’s without even mentioning the fact they reduce energy use (and so power bills) and environmental impacts such as greenhouse gas emissions.

The downside is that they don’t come cheap, with some estimates putting passive houses at around 25 to 50% more expensive than a standard build.

But what if you could afford something resembling a passive house with a lower price tag? That’s what Johnnie Saunders set out to achieve with this 232m² new build in Paraparaumu Beach.

“Passive houses are very expensive to build, so we took the principles of passive houses and thought, how can we deliver a healthy, sustainable, environmentally friendly home within the NZ building standards at a relatively affordable price,” says the Kāpiti-based founder of NZ Proud Property Improvements.

“So many spec builds and new home builds are built to the minimum build standard, have little ventilation and don’t stand the test of time.

“We’re passionate about lifting building standards with houses that are versatile enough to suit a wide market, are low energy impact and sustainable but are also as affordable as possible,” says Saunders who started working as a builder more than 25 years ago.

Voyle & Co The open plan kitchen has two pyrolytic self-cleaning ovens, dual gas infinities and a butler's pantry.

NZ Proud Property Improvements has more than 30 staff, and specialises in alterations and large-scale extensions, completing around 300 jobs a year across the Wellington and Kāpiti regions.

But every year they also do about six new builds to on-sell using what Saunders describes as “delivering a higher than usual healthy home standard than is required by law”.

Saunders and his wife, Lauren, who helps to run the business, are now selling their latest build which was completed in January.

One & Only Agency The home has 140mm thick external frames for improved structural integrity and thermal insulation.

The four-bedroom home, with separate study, features 140mm thick external frames to help ensure better structural integrity and thermal insulation (many homes, for example, feature 90mm thick frames).

“All frames are lined and sealed in Ecoply (structural plywood) for improved structural integrity and to guard against water ingress, as well as aluminium and glass with a higher-rated thermal efficiency and 10mm thick 90kg foam underlay underneath the wool carpets.”

High-end heat pumps and the Mitsubishi Lossnay home ventilation system, which helps to ensure a healthy internal environment, are other features Saunders believes elevate the house above other new builds.

One & Only Agency The kitchen has two ovens.

“We spend a lot of time on research and development looking at design and build methodology and product selection. We use high quality products and appliances that are affordable but will also deliver a better healthy and environmental outcomes.”

Educating Kiwis on the importance of lifting building standards is also his aim. “People tend to focus on affordability but quality houses that are low maintenance, sustainable and stand the test of time are also important factors. I don’t think such houses have to cost the earth, either.”

Saunders, who returned to the building industry in 2016, following a few years out because of a back injury, has seen such a demand for his services that he’s hoping to expand the business across the North Island in the next three years.

The house is being marketed by Voyle & Co, with an asking price of $1.699 million.