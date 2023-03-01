I grew a giant cactus: That was a huge mistake, and here's why you should be wary too

There's a battle in the war on pest plants under way on the mountain overlooking Te Aroha.

Stepping out of a friend’s flat, I noticed a solitary cactus, likely a dumped pot plant, growing in the grass next to the concrete path. It was less than knee-high, and its round, paddle-like leaves looked more deflated than fleshy.

It was the mid-1990s and the inner-city flat was an un-gentrified 1950s inner-city weather-boarder with a down-beat vibe and a disconcerting lean towards the north-western motorway, roaring away in the gully below.

One of its leaves had broken off, and taking care to avoid the small spikes, I picked it up.

Stuck in a pot and put on a shelf, the cactus sat, not doing much, in the relative gloom of our south-facing kitchen for more than a few years. It eventually pushed out a few small paddles. Once, tiny pink-edged-yellow-centred flowers appeared on a leaf’s upper edge.

RawPixel Cute when they’re little: Prickly Pear Cactus in pots

Gardening on a budget means propagating plants and keeping an eye out for freebies – like the ones dug from gardens and left on the verge for all-comers. Large succulents, I’d discovered, could be repeatedly chopped back with a sharp knife and cuttings used to create mass plantings. Bromeliads, likewise, could be endlessly divided and moved, somehow managing to thrive in the poorest soil.

There’s real joy to be had from creating a garden from scratch: picking a lemon from a tree you planted as a scrawny thing, or in switching a weedy corner of ginger into a mass of bee-friendly flowering shrubs.

Bromeliads and clivia are great plants to propagate and use to brighten a garden. Agapanthus (bottom left) look kind of similar, but are a pest plant that pose a major threat to native plants.

When you’re an opportunistic gardener, it really helps to know the difference between precious plant and pest. Subtropical clivias boost dark garden corners with their lush leaves and vibrant orange (or less common, yellow) flowers. Agapanthus look kind of similar, with a few key differences. They have thinner leaves, purple flowers – and as an official pest plant posing a major threat to native plants, they mustn’t be propagated.

I helped create a garden with friends in the Far North. Several times a year, we’d pack the car with the dog, kids and chilly bins and trek north. I’d tuck plants for the garden in any gaps in the boot.

While the kids played Monopoly or built huts in the dunes, I’d pull out armloads of kikuyu, slash the pelargoniums, and do what I could to encourage karo, olives – yet more bromeliads – and whatever else we could get to grow. I loved seeing the young pohutukawa stretching over what had been a barren kikuyu desert. One trip I took the unassuming cactus and stuck it in a corner.

Returning after months away, I headed to the garden. Poor, sandy soil and summer droughts meant tough growing conditions and too often, a few native plants would die between our stays.

In the cactus corner my coffee mug nearly dropped from my hand – it had tripled in size, its innocuous needles now finger-long with menacing points.

Supplied Bottom left: the spike that was pulled from my thumb. Prickly Pear Cactus must not be bred, distributed, released or sold within the Auckland region or Bay of Plenty. Cactus images: Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana.

Tentatively weeding around it, my thumb was stabbed, the needle point breaking off and disappearing under the skin. I fled inside for a drink. After days with a throbbing finger, the spike re-emerged just under the cuticle. We pulled it out – Excalibur-like – using tweezers. Blessed relief!

Around the coastal suburb I noticed, for the first time, more giant, spiked cactus in other gardens. What were we thinking? I imagined a child falling off their bikes and being impaled on the treacherous spikes.

Next visit the cactus was even bigger – now taller than me – and bursting defiantly with yellow flowers and drooping red fruit pustules. Extra shoots were popping up as new plants. The sight of it gave me a chill. What had lurked in my kitchen all that time was a Prickly Pear Cactus, native to the Americas, where it’s prized for its bulbous, pear-shaped fruit. A fearfully impressive plant – it was planted by me in entirely the wrong place.

George Pagan Prickly Pear Cactus, native to the Americas is a fearfully impressive plant well suited to harsh deserts – a huge threat to New Zealand’s environment. When matures the cactus can grow up to four meters high.

Introduced in Australia in the 18th century for use in farm fencing, it is now an invasive weed there, and is banned in parts of New Zealand, including the Auckland region and the Bay of Plenty, regions which provide helpful advice on removing this pest.

I set about getting rid of the beast – a process that took multiple sorties and many severed pieces gingerly put into bags for disposal.

Sadly we no longer holiday in that particular corner of the north. I sometimes lie awake at night thinking about the cactus. I really hope it’s dead.