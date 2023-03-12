One trick that tells you if rubbish can go in the soft plastic recycling

If you have a question about what to do with waste, send it to sundaymagazine@stuff.co.nz.

Dear Trash Queen, can the small 1 cup coffee sachets be recycled please? Nestle and Avalanche brands are two I’m familiar with. They feel as though they’re made of plastic but I don’t know if they are acceptable in the soft plastic bin at the supermarket.

A: The general rule of thumb is if the plastic is scrunchable – you can scrunch it up in your hand – it can go into the soft plastics recycling scheme.

You can have a look on their website, recycling.kiwi.nz, to see exactly how to determine if they can accept the plastic into the bins that tend to be located outside the major supermarkets.

Most things such as chip packets, biscuit packets and coffee sachets are all made of the same plastic type.

If you are looking to eliminate more of these little bits of plastic from your waste stream, try looking for products in the supermarket that come in a jar or aluminium cans as these are much more recyclable, and can keep going around and around unlike soft plastic packaging which can’t.