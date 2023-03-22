Dunedin social housing tenants can expect 90% lower power bills, thanks to clever passive design

This new Dunedin City Council social housing block of 10 units for older people was built to certified passive house standard - the first of its type in New Zealand.

There’s been plenty of talk about certified passive houses over the past few years – airtight houses built to a very strict standard, with mechanical ventilation systems, thermally broken windows and extra insulation, so they need minimal energy to heat.

But in the same breath, we often hear people complain about passive houses being too expensive. However, most passive house owners have been prepared to sacrifice a little space to get the extra benefits. In other words, they build to their own budget, and if that means their home is a little smaller than it might otherwise have been, so be it.

A new project by the Dunedin City Council proves it’s possible to carry such a sustainable build through to social housing on a tight budget. While Kāinga Ora is actively building new high-rise social housing units to the same standards in Auckland, this is the first completed, certified passive social housing project.

The 10-unit project was designed by architect Tim Ross of Architype in Dunedin, who says the council wanted “warm, dry, safe and comfortable homes that would form a small community on the site”. The units also needed to be fully accessible and conform to Lifemark standards.

Supplied Tenants are expected to have savings of around 90% of space heating costs, thanks to the passive house ventilation system that keeps the interior at a steady temperature all year round.

“From a sustainability point of view, there was a desire to incorporate passive house principles, including high levels of insulation and balanced heat recovery ventilation units.”

Ross says because the council was removing the existing old buildings from the site, there was an opportunity to rethink the layout. “Our response was to replace the previous nine homes with ten new units.

Supplied Units were blower tested to check for air leaks in the airtight units, which passed with flying colours. The units have a mechanical ventilation system, which fits in a kitchen cupboard.

“These new buildings were oriented outward to create a more ‘public’ common green space, with private decks on the outward-facing northeast and northwest elevations. This allowed a better balance between privacy and solar orientation than the previous parallel arrangement had allowed.”

Each of the two buildings contains five fully accessible one-bedroom pensioner units. The units share a common “wash house” building with washing machines – this was retained from the previous housing scheme on the site.

Ross says designing compact single-storey passive homes has its challenges. Even with the units sharing walls (which essentially lose no heat), careful energy and thermal-bridge modelling was required to develop a thermal envelope to reach the required standard.

Supplied Native plants have been added to the site, with a grassed common area at the rear.

“In the end, we settled on structural insulated panels (SIPs), heavily insulated roof framing, and fully insulated concrete floor slabs. The whole site has level thresholds for accessibility and drainage, so some creative thinking was required to make all these details come together in a cost-effective way. External materials were selected for their durability and low carbon qualities.”

Shared hot water system is cheaper

Ross says the other significant innovation in this project is the use of a “district” hot water system. All 10 homes are supplied with hot water by a single hot water heat pump system. This provides hot water for a third of the cost of traditional electric cylinders, while also freeing up space in each unit for the tenant.

“While we have not yet seen a year’s worth of energy monitoring, our detailed modelling shows that each unit will require a maximum of 360W of heating on the coldest, windiest winter night to maintain a temp of 20C.

“Most of the time no heating will be required. Savings in space heating cost should be in the order of 90%.”

Supplied In addition to space heating savings, the shared hot water system will offer cost savings to tenants. The units have all been designed to Lifemark standards.

Jason Quinn, director of Sustainable Engineering and project certifier, says the project owes much to the Toiora High Street co-housing passive house project, which has featured on Stuff at various times. The same architect and engineer were involved.

“DCC was deeply involved during that project’s long gestation period, and it raised the profile of passive housing among council staff and improved their understanding of the benefits,” Quinn says.

“Due to earning passive house certification status, the project was exempt from the Healthy Homes regulatory requirement for heat pumps. Each unit is warmed as needed by a single panel heater on a thermostat. Electricity costs are bundled with rent, so the council makes immediate savings on operating costs.”

SUPPLIED First-time buyers Jessica and James Ross bought into the Toiora High Street co-housing development in Dunedin, and say they are now spoiled for comfort.

Ventilation systems were designed to fit in a kitchen cabinet, giving the shortest possible duct runs. This placement also saved floor space, an important consideration given each unit is merely 41m².

Quinn says such a small floor area was always going to make air tightness targets harder to reach simply due to building physics–the ratio of exterior surface to interior volume is high. “The further issue with units is that no party wall system currently available is designed to create an airtight barrier, so re-engineering is required.

“In a multi-unit building, each unit is individually blower door tested and the average result is used for certification purposes. The target was met, and the team was pleased with the airtightness of the party walls.”

Andy Spain The Dunedin City Council can be considered a prototype - and proof that an affordable passive house build is possible.

Budget constraints dictated the choice of some construction details (including a truss roof), insulation products and finishings. “Council property managers also had very specific requirements about detailing, in order to produce durable, easily maintained finishes.”

The finished project is seen as a prototype for future council housing.

The builder for this project was Stevenson & Williams.

Architype, Stevenson & Williams, and Sustainable Engineering also worked on the 19-unit Leith Street student apartments in Dunedin, which provide certified passive housing. That building has a cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction.