Glazier's happy place reflects his 'vintage' DIY lifestyle

Everything old is treasured in this 1920s bungalow, including the house itself and the shed out back, where glazier Bryce Bowen creates his glass artworks.

Never buy new when you can get it for nothing, and never hire a tradie when you can do it yourself.

That could be Bryce Bowen’s motto – the Auckland glazier, who crafts glass artworks from an old shed at the back of his Westmere bungalow, even built a family room extension himself, and recently closed in the porch. He found the large bifolding windows in a skip in Remuera, and the glass door on the roadside not far from home. Glass panes and louvres came from a friend, and the cedar exterior doors were found at a West Auckland rubbish tip.

“This was a really terrible house when we bought it,” Bowen says. “Nothing had been done. Our friends thought we were mad. We had to rewire it, reroof and replumb.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Glazier Bryce Bowen never hires a tradie, and almost all the materials for this extension to his Westmere bungalow are recycled. The bifolds, complete with brass track, were being thrown into a skip in Remuera, and the vintage glass toplights added to match other windows.

The glazier, who runs Town & Country Glass, has also installed several skylights. His additions and alterations come together perfectly, because he has made and installed matching decorative toplights for the timber joinery throughout the house.

Leftover pieces of glass from many eras are never thrown out – they get turned into other items, such as large fruit bowls and artworks. Larger pieces of glass are fused with coloured glass and reinvented as art windows and small table tops.

“Recycling is a good ethos, and it also saves you money,” Bowen says. His wife Wendy confirms they are avid op-shoppers – it’s how they furnish and decorate the house, which is crammed full of collectables they can’t bear to throw out. But they say timing is everything with op shops, as items turn over quickly.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff There's more fun rescuing a plant than buying it new from a garden centre - many of the couple's plants are grown from cuttings.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The 1920s poster (right) advertising sheep’s tongues is a favourite art piece, bought at auction for $80. The numbered Coopers Beach print (left) by Fassett Burnett was $35, and Bowen has seen the same one sell at auction for $3000.

Everything old is cherished, including the house itself, and the timber and corrugated iron shed out back, which was once a stables for a transport company. Old horseshoes still hang on the walls, along with antique tools, and you can see the outline of the old stable doors.

The shed is where Bowen stores his vintage glass, and where he crafts his art – he has a kiln, a machine for drilling holes in glass, and all the equipment needed for fusing, casting and slumping glass.

It’s also where he stores his magnificently restored 1950 Bedford truck with a metal tray. He regularly drives it to glazing jobs, when he’s not in his trusty vintage Land Rover.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff This is Bowen’s "happy place". The interior of the shed is lined with wood from pallets dumped at the side of the road.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The old 1950 Bedford truck gets used regularly. It replaces one Bowen had many years ago that he has regretted selling to someone in England.

But it’s the glass art that captures Bowen's imagination most: “I just love it; I’m slightly obsessed with it. But it’s a hard medium to perfect. The process of making it is really involved. It takes a lot of work, especially the finishing side.”

He has several slump glass bowls made from 1970s glass, including a gold bowl made from Nigara glass: “This was just normal window glass,” he says. “When you see it in a door it doesn’t look like much, but it makes a beautiful bowl. The pattern is amazing. I have sold a few to galleries and into private collections over the years.”

Bowen works with offcuts, including pieces from broken stained glass windows. And anyone restoring an old villa or bungalow will appreciate another of the glazier’s talents – he can recreate the original patterned glass, including the old Victorian rose and thistle design, to repair windows and leadlights, right down to the smallest detail.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The slump glass bowl (top right) was originally a window. The fused glass toplight at left features a colourful pohutukawa pattern. Bowen also replicates Victorian glass (lower right).

Jason Dorday/Stuff Recent glass art includes blocks (left) and mounted glass saws (top right).

“I’m just experimenting at the moment, but I got some old glass and had a cast iron plate [of the pattern] made by an engineering foundry. I melt the glass into the cast iron. You can’t buy this glass; it’s over 100 years old, and a lot of old villas have broken panels of these.”

Bowen is also working on a series of vintage tools crafted in glass. He has already completed some glass saws mounted on wood, and currently has some “hammers” in the kiln.

When he’s not working in the shed or out on a job, Bowen can often be found in the garden, which is another hobby. He and Wendy are both green-fingered, and encourage native birds with bird-feeders. Most of their plants have been “rescued” or grown from cuttings. And watering is never a problem.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Land Rover is Bowen's everyday transport for his glazing business.

“We try and be mindful of the environment. We have added solar power and solar water heating. We also have a water tank that supplies water to the toilets, washing machine and outside taps. And we have the greywater going out into the garden. Our water bills are really low, around $36 a month.”

Which fits with the couple’s philosophy of reducing waste through recycling, and finding a creative use for everything.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The bifolding windows open onto the porch, which was recently closed in to make it usable through all seasons.