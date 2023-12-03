Young couple's first home is a certified Passive House in Oamaru

Ashleigh Weir, 26 and Sam Holt, 29, moved into their first home in winter – it’s a certified Passive House, the first to be built in Oamaru.

Very few first-home buyers opt for a fully certified Passive House. It’s usually because they’re scrambling for a deposit and feel they could get more house for their money without the extra costs associated with building the most energy-saving home, despite the obvious long-term benefits – those costs are generally put at 10%.

But Sam Holt, 29 and Ashleigh Weir, 26, of Oamaru have youth on their side; they knew they were in it for the long haul and wanted a sustainable, energy-saving, healthy home that would be comfortable all year round, despite the southern weather extremes. And they wanted to reduce their carbon footprint forever.

Sam learned about Passive Houses not long after leaving high school, and as an engineer with a technical mind, thought it was a “neat concept”. When he and Ashleigh, a technologist, met in Oamaru a short time later, he introduced her to the idea and, after joining an eHaus webinar, their journey for sustainable living began.

Not only were they creating a stir as first-home owners opting for a Passive House, but their home, built by eHaus Waitaki is also the first certified one to be built in the region.

What did they compromise?

But what did they compromise to get a house that barely needs heating, even on the coldest days? Their 177m² three-bedroom home is not tiny, but discounting the garage (not part of the house envelope), and allowing for space taken up by the extra-thick walls, the available living space is around 120m².

There is an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, a separate media room, beautiful master with an ensuite and walk-in robe, and a double garage.

“We knew the building cost was greater and that we would have to reduce the size of the house to meet the budget, which we did,” Holt says.

Stuff Windows are triple-glazed and thermally bridged with high-performance glass to prevent heat loss; the couple chose black and copper accents for the kitchen.

“And we cut back on the landscaping [which can be done at a later date],” Weir says.

They admit there were cost overruns due to the rapid cost increases of building materials between the time the house was designed and completed.

“Originally, the house was going to cost us $650,000, including the land, which was $175,000,” Holt says. “But we ended up around $850,000, although that includes the double garage that was not part of the original quote.”

“We reduced the amount of wood we used on the outside of the house when we saw the costs getting up,” Weir says.

And for that money, they have all the Passive House features – their home is airtight and ventilated mechanically with a Zehnder Ventilation Unit. They have triple-glazed, high-performance glass, a fully insulated concrete pad, and a Stiebel Eltron hot water heat pump.

Minimal power bills

The couple has been in the house through part of the winter and says they are only paying energy costs of around $80 a month, and much of that is the line charge. Mike Lowe of eHaus Euro says it is delivering an impressive 91% heat energy savings as predicted.

"Winter was so different from what we’re used to, not having to worry about the cold or condensation on the inside of the windows,” Holt says. “We’re looking forward to summer to feel the heat difference between inside and outside, since the house should stay a lot cooler on the really hot summer days.

“We didn’t have grass outside when we first moved in, so we couldn’t see the frost. We would have to open a door and walk outside to see just how cold it was.”

Supplied The couple says in winter the house was usually 21deg to 25deg when they went to bed, and they woke up to 18deg to 19deg, even on days when the temperature outside was below zero.

Supplied The couple is yet to decorate the walls - many of the finishing touches, including the landscaping, will happen as funds permit.

The couple says the inside temperature never drops below 18degC and they have not had to turn on heaters because they’ve been shivering. “We have put the heat pump on a couple of times because we couldn’t be bothered putting on more clothes,” Weir says. “We occasionally turn it on for comfort, not necessity – 19deg is perfectly comfortable.”

Holt says, with the mechanical ventilation, running the heat pump for 20 minutes can heat up the entire house. And if it runs for one hour and is then turned off, the whole house stays at 21deg.

“Sometimes I will turn the heat pump blades to the left, pointing them at the extraction system in the kitchen, and that helps the entire house warm up quickly.”

Supplied A mix of green and brown tiles feature in this bathroom.

Other benefits

Holt and Weir say they also love the significant reduction in noise pollution, the healthier air quality, and the “refreshing comfort” of entering a perfectly temperature-controlled home.

“It’s really quiet, warm, with no breeze, and when we get home in the evening it is refreshing to walk into the house and have it just the right temperature without us turning anything on,” Weir says.

Holt says they are hoping to inspire others to choose this way of building: "I would like to see more homes built healthier like this or similar. I think it will help with reducing the high rates of respiratory conditions and other issues that a normal home can produce if not tended to."

Supplied/Stuff Ashleigh Weir and Sam Holt hold their Passive House certification. They are pictured with Mike Lowe of eHaus Waitaki (second from left) and Jon Iliffe, director of eHaus.

While they hope to live the Passive House lifestyle forever, they don’t rule out the possibility of building a second Passive House – one reason would be to increase the stock of these homes. “If we build a second home, someone else gets to buy and live this one.”

Mike Lowe, managing director of eHaus Waitaki says every eHaus is designed and constructed to perform, but not all are designed and constructed to perform to the same level. An eHaus Euro and Passive House is the premium performance option.

“The eHaus Euro can maintain a minimum temperature of 20°C using up to 15kWh per m² for an entire year. Comparatively, a typical NZ standard-code home would require at least 120kWh per m² to maintain a similar temperature for a year.”

He says the mechanical heat recovery system provides fresh filtered air, removing up to 98% of pollutants, which makes it ideal for those who suffer asthma and allergies.