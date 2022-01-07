'Inspired' family builds sustainable home from clay

The Harrington family live in this house. It took just six weeks to make the 1500 Adobe bricks required.

Tucked away in the small Horowhenua town of Shannon are two houses handcrafted from the earth and locally-sourced timber.

Leigh and Joanna Harrington, and their four children, lived in the first house for 4 ½ years, and moved into the second one, their current home, a bit over a year ago.

The walls of the two houses were built using Adobe bricks that were handcrafted by the family and their friends.

Adobe bricks are a combination of clay, wood shavings and paper pulp. Leigh Harrington says making them is heavy and hard work, but satisfying.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Leigh and Joanna Harrington and their four kids live in a house they made using clay bricks.

“I actually think it’s an excellent building material – it’s cheap, it’s effective, it’s kind of labour intensive, but it’s not ridiculous.”

It took about six weeks to mix and make the 1500 bricks required for each house.

Once they are made the bricks are left to dry before being laid on top of a ring foundation that has reinforcing bars going up to support the bricks.

A mortar consisting of water, crusher dust and clay is used to bind the bricks.

When building the second house, they started laying bricks mid-January and had a roof on by mid-February.

In the end it took about a year to build, and the only reason it took that long was because of the second level.

Leigh is not a builder and the added joinery and framing up there took a bit of time.

He was assisted by a friend who is a builder and was working off plans that had been approved by the council.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Leigh and Joanna Harrington’s eldest son Miles plays piano.

A lot of the timber used in the house was locally milled macrocarpa and the joinery was recycled.

They found secondhand doors and windows, which the house was built to fit.

Joanna says they used clay from their own land to make the bricks.

“It’s a beautiful thing going, ‘oh these two houses came from the paddocks just along there’.”

There were inspired to try earth building after spending a year living off the grid with friends in Hokianga.

It introduced them to the idea of doing different types of building, and they decided to try their own in Shannon.

“We were pretty inspired in our time up north in terms of how can you live more simply and have less of a footprint.”

Inside the house they cook on a wood fire stove, and don’t have a fridge. Instead, they have a cool room and some friends nearby have a freezer where they can store some milk and meat.

They started completely off the grid in terms of electricity, but now have solar panels on the roof that power lights, a water pump, and chargers for their phones and computers.

New Zealand is good for earth building because it has an earth building code, set up by a group of engineers in the 1990s who were interested in alternative solutions, Leigh says.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The first house of Adobe bricks made by the Harrington family.

That code is recognised by the government and features Adobe brick making.

He thinks Adobe bricks could be more commonly used, especially considering New Zealand’s housing shortage.

Housing is an issue right throughout the country, but it is particularly a concern in Horowhenua.

According to Dot Loves Data, Horowhenua has the highest percentage of income being spent on rent in the country, an average of 40 per cent as of July 2021.

The town of Shannon is even higher, with 51 per cent of income being spent on rent.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The house is built to fit the secondhand doors and windows they found.

Leigh has had discussions with Horowhenua District Council about potentially creating social housing options using Adobe brick building.

“We’d be keen to do something that is locally around Shannon because that is where our focus is, it’s something which I’m kind of interested in.

“Earth building traditionally, well in our day and age, has been kind of the domain of the privileged, and I think it actually should be more accessible.”

Joanna says she thinks they may live in different sorts of housing again at some point in their lives, but it’s not just the house that matters.

“In the end it doesn’t matter how flash, or how it ticks the boxes environmentally or whatever, it’s about your relationships, and how your life is going in that space is the most important in the end.

“You can be happy or unhappy in a flash or a really simple basic place.”