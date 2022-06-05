Foraging for a feast: Wild food gathering gains popularity amid rising prices

Urban forager Helen Lehndorf takes a walk alongside the Manawatu River and finds food growing wild beside the walking track.

Stuff reporter Shilpy Arora takes a stroll along a popular pathway to uncover hidden wild foods that are tempting foragers and have the potential to tackle food insecurity.

It is 12pm on a Sunday and forager Helen Lehndorf has collected a basket of food within a 20-minute walk along the Manawatū River.

The greens would have cost her about $25 at any supermarket in Palmerston North, but the bunch of nasturtium leaves, bright yellow Indian cress blossoms, mustard leaves, fennel seeds and chamomile flowers are all free and enough to cook a meal.

If she ventured deeper into the bush, she could find dock seeds to top her bread dough, kawakawa leaves to roll around minced chicken, mushrooms for a stir-fry and fruits like blackberries and feijoas.

Lehndorf, 49, often walks the Manawatū River along Dittmer Drive to get her weekly supply of greens.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Foraging enthusiast Helen Lehndorf holds a basket full of greens she gathered along the Manawatū River pathway in Palmerston North.

While nasturtium leaves and blossoms will go into a salad bowl, mustard will make a scrumptious stir-fry or curry.

Pickled nasturtium seed pods will add a touch of spice to a meal, and fennel seeds, chamomile and mint leaves will pair well with a dessert or tea.

Lehndorf, who has been foraging since she was a child, said it helped her save money and find natural superfoods not easily found in supermarket aisles.

“I can’t believe that people pay $40 to $50 for a tub of grounded green superfoods to put in smoothies. There are so many things here that are superfoods.”

Lehndorf enjoys peppery nasturtium blossoms, rich in vitamin C, found by the awa.

Holding tiny plants with purse-shaped seed pods, the foraging enthusiast said: “My happy discovery this morning is shepherd’s purse. I have been paying a lot of money to buy it from health stores.

“Today I found it by the riverside.”

Massey University public health lecturer Geoff Kira said foraging had the potential to improve food security and encourage discussions on environmental sustainability.

“Foraging holds a lot of value in improving public health as one gets a variety of plants and therefore a variety of nutrition.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff In many cultures, shepherd's purse is used by midwives to stimulate uterine contractions and decrease bleeding after childbirth.

“It helps in developing local sustainable food systems to make the community self-sufficient.”

He said there were higher numbers of people forgaging this year as the pandemic had settled down allowing people to go out.

Lehndorf, a creative writer who was penning a book on her foraging experience, advised beginners to equip themselves with knowledge.

“It is not rocket science. Find a good foraging book and join foraging enthusiasts for a couple of trips.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Dock seeds, readily available in the wild, make a very good topping on bread dough.

But, she said places exposed to weedicides should be avoided for foraging.

To know if a plant was healthy enough to forage, she suggested finding little holes in leaves.

“These holes indicate that the plants are eaten by insects and therefore haven’t been sprayed. It is nature’s way of telling us what is high in nutritional value and what is not.”

Kira warned, however, that some berries and mushrooms could be poisonous.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Lehndorf forages aromatic apple mint, great for flavouring jellies and teas.

“Some berries such as karaka could be toxic and make people sick. People should also be careful with some varieties of mushrooms too.”

Lehndorf said she did not have to go far in Manawatū to find a foraging hotspot.

“You can start in your backyard. Just take a walk along the river or look for wild herbs in your driveway.

“Those daisies and dandelions thriving in meadows would make some flavourful fritters.”