Ask Trash Queen: How can I make Secret Santa less wasteful?

Alex Kirkham is a waste specialist, here to answer your rubbish-related questions.

If you have a question about what to do with waste, send it to sundaymagazine@stuff.co.nz.

Q: My workplace is doing secret Santa, and it always feels like an excuse to give plastic, gimmicky presents that will just get tossed in the bin.

What are some sustainable ideas we could give instead? - Hamish

It can be really hard when you’ve spent a whole year keeping unwanted plastic at bay, and then a whole lot comes into your home in a flood at Christmas time. If you’re feeling really brave, you could take a stand on single use and low value plastic and ask how they feel about giving gifts that are more enduring or low waste - a low waste Secret Santa! There are so many lovely homegrown businesses out there who have done all the thinking for you, producing goods that are circular, or whose packaging can return to nature when they have been all used up. There are some great ideas for sustainable gift giving on the Sustainable Business Network’s website.

Supplied Trash Queen Alex Kirkham has some tips to make Secret Santa less wasteful.

You may even be able to convince them to try a handmade or crafters market theme this year. But if it is a new idea to some, and to make it more like a treasure hunt, you could put a Sustainable Secret Santa Checklist together so as people go shopping it will help them identify some positive gift ideas that tick all the boxes.

My hit list would be:

- what’s the packaging like? Anything that is wrapped in layers of plastic or worse polystyrene that can’t be recycled is off the list.

- Does it grow, or can it return to nature when no longer required? A living plant or seeds to grow can add so much health and wellbeing to the home, clean the air you breathe and generally make you feel good.

- Is it made locally using local ingredients? Things to eat or homegrown beauty and body care products can be great ones to look out for.

- Can the maker tell you about where it has come from? Sustainable and ethical businesses will always be proud to identify the providence of their products and ingredients why they have sourced them.