Ask Trash Queen: What is the most sustainable wrapping paper?

Q: What’s the most sustainable gift wrapping paper? I’ve heard some printed / metallic gift wrap can’t be recycled - are there some better options of 100% recyclable wrapping paper you’d recommend? - Lara

That shiny wrapping paper that looks metallic is actually 100% plastic, so avoid it if you can. A more sustainable option would always be 100% paper, but check on the roll when you are buying it if it’s FSC certified. This is the Forest Stewardship Council, which ensures the trees grown to produce the paper are not from illegal or native logging, and are grown regeneratively.

I also love the idea of reusing wrapping. I know someone who sewed some drawstring cotton bags in different sizes, distributes the presents in them at Christmas, and then gets them back to be reused for more presents the following year, delightful! The Japanese tradition of furoshiki is beautiful as these fabric table cloths used to wrap and carry gifts can be used over and over again as well, year after year, and maybe even used throughout the year to brighten up the home. And they would look so pretty and colourful under the tree.

If you are looking for sustainable crackers to put on your Christmas table, Forest and Bird have some incredible sets that are 100% zero waste. They are a bit more expensive than the standard ones, but instead of gimmicky plastic toys that end up in the bin, they have genuinely cool but totally natural gifts inside that you would actually want to receive and use, making a special moment of your cracker snapping time.