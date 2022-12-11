Ask Trash Queen: How can I reuse old swimming togs?

Can old swimming togs be repurposed instead of being tossed out?

Alex Kirkham is a waste specialist, here to answer your rubbish-related questions.

If you have a question about what to do with waste, send it to sundaymagazine@stuff.co.nz.

Q: As the beach weather arrives, I’ve needed to replace some old togs - but I don’t want to just throw them out. Is there anything I can do with them to keep them out of the landfill? - K

Unfortunately other than cutting up your old togs and turning them into something else, there is not a great deal you can do with old swimsuits right at the moment.

You could try contacting a couple of your favourite swimsuit brands and ask them what they are doing to address the recovery of their products at end of life. Some brands are signed up to textile recycling programmes such as Upparel, and may offer to take your old pair back if you buy a new one from them.

READ MORE:

* Ask Trash Queen: How can I make Secret Santa less wasteful?

* The ultimate holiday gift guide - no matter who you are buying for

* Ask Trash Queen: Where do those flexi skip bins go after you fill them?



Most togs wear out when the stretch in them fails, so they aren’t really good enough to pass on for a secondhand use. This space is changing all the time so the more pressure consumers put on brands to provide a solution, the more incentive they will get to find one.

Supplied Trash Queen Alex Kirkham has some tips on what to do with old swimming togs.

Tips if you are looking for new togs in future: buy chlorine resistant togs, and rinse them well in fresh water every time you’ve been in a chlorinated pool, as this will increase their lifespan and you may get multiple seasons out of them. And buy a classic style that is going to look great as seasonal trends change.

The high UV in the harsh New Zealand sun can rapidly degrade and fade the fibres too so if you’re hanging them up to dry, try putting them in the shade rather than in direct sunlight.