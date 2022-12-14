We switched to induction cooking and will never go back

It's good to have a pristine oven to cook with on Christmas day... here's how to do it.

The best kitchens used to sport a gas stove. But not any more.

“We chose induction because we’re trying to move away from gas for environmental reasons”, says Mt Eden foodie Christine Williams. “We used to have gas heating, but switched to electrical, and it made sense to do the same in the kitchen.”

‘Now we’re cooking with gas’ is a quaint saying from an older generation, meaning we’re making good progress, or doing something very well. Whoever came up with the saying, and the term natural gas, were marketing geniuses, because the reality is, gas is a major contributor to air pollution, water pollution and climate change.

The saying makes even less sense now, as New Zealand moves towards the stretch goal of phasing-out the fossil fuel gas, and induction hobs become the hands-down favourite in the country’s latest kitchens.

As the price of gas is tipped to rise, the good news is that induction technology offers a cleaner, more sustainable and efficient alternative, making it cheaper over the lifetime of the appliance.

Though you still need a range hood, cooking using electricity rather than gas means the air stays fresher, making induction hobs well suited to apartments and smaller spaces. Plug in benchtop units are also a cost-effective option for kitchenettes.

Becca Tapert When it comes to the crunch, the tidier and more precise cooking method of induction is the way of the future.

Induction cooking only works using pots you can stick a magnet on, such as cast iron, Le Creuset and other enamelled cast iron, and some types of stainless-steel cookware. Williams says the switch to induction was made easier for her by not having to replace any cookware – save one cheap stock pot.

The control factor is a popular feature – being able to set the temperature from barely simmering through to boiling a pot of water in a couple of minutes. Williams says, “Normally you’d have to use a double boiler to melt a chocolate bar, with induction you just put the bar straight into a pot for a minute or two. It looks perfectly normal, but when you touch it, it’s completely soft.”

There’s a romance to gas, a mystery to flambéing and an anarchy to chargrilled foods that feels hard to let go. We expect to see gas hobs in commercial kitchens and busy restaurant kitchens, where flames leap in fireballs from pans rattled by intense, white-jacketed chefs.

Induction cooking, by comparison, works by creating a magnetic field between the pot and the magnetic coils beneath the cooking surface. Less energy is lost to the surrounding air because the cookware itself becomes the source of heat. Induction cooking can be three times more energy efficient than gas, according to the rating system Energy Star.

There are other benefits. Williams relaxes in weekends by cooking for family and friends. She says the streamlined black hob fitted the aesthetic of the new kitchen. “The flat hob is so much easier to clean, compared to the horrible messes we’d get from food spills dribbling under the gas trivets.”

Williams says she’s even managed to char grill asparagus in a pan, using full heat.

“Electric hobs have disappeared from the high-end kitchen market and gas is definitely the second choice, with 95% of the kitchens currently being installed for our clients using induction”, says award-winning interior designer Mal Corboy.

Corboy says fewer than 20% of his clients choose to add a gas-fired wok burner on the side.

Our natural gas is sourced from the Taranaki region via onshore and offshore wells also producing oil. Several hundred exploration and production wells have been drilled since 1950, with all the pollution and disruption to ocean and fish life this brings.

New Zealand is on a journey to help reduce global carbon emissions, with the aim of getting to net-zero carbon by 2050. Together we need to make some big changes, and fast, if we have any hope of reaching our targets. That means making changes like quitting the fossil fuels coal and gas.

Sometimes it’s easy being green. Because our electricity is almost all renewable, switching to induction is a significant step towards making our households more sustainable. It’s also a welcome example of where making the environmentally-friendly choice delivers multiple benefits.