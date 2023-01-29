Do chip packets belong in the bin or compost? This trick will tell you

True cellophane can be composted or will biodegrade, but you have to be sure it is bio-based.

Dear Trash Queen, what is the difference between cellophane and soft plastic? Are chip packets and instant noodle wraps cellophane? They do tear easily which soft plastic does not. - Diane

A: There is a difference between cellophane and soft plastic. Cellophane is traditionally made from the cellulose of trees or wood pulp, unlike soft plastic which is made from fossil fuels.

True cellophane can be composted or will biodegrade, but you have to be sure it is bio-based (ie from wood chip) before you put it in your compost pile, as another type of cellulose called cellulose-BOPP has polypropylene in it.

Chip packets and instant noodle packages tend to be made from petroleum-based plastics. If there was a label, it should say HDPE, LDPE or PP and then you know it’s safe to put in the Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme.

You may find that only smaller, boutique or eco brands are using true cellophane packaging, and they will probably advertise the fact proudly.

One way to tell if it’s true cellophane is to burn a little of it. If it’s cellulose-based, it will burn like paper and leave behind an ash. If it’s petroleum-based, it will just shrink.

Gift wrap can be difficult to recycle too, if it’s plastic, or if it is a blend of foil and plastic film. This can create a lot of confusion for people about what to do with all that plastic wrapping paper.

So, stick with paper wrap or wrap your presents with the same reusable textile wrappings and use them again.