Why do we panic buy in times of stress?

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

After working a night late shift, Aucklander Abigail Jones popped into her local supermarket last Saturday afternoon intending to grab a few groceries. Once inside she realised she’d picked the wrong moment to stock up. In the front entrance where trolleys usually sit, there was a gleaming, empty space.

Over at the checkouts all the trolleys, and long queues of shoppers – many of them masked – stretched back to the far wall.

By Sunday morning, the shopping tsunami had washed back out again, leaving supermarkets relatively empty, with only a few shoppers around and some lines of stock fairly cleaned out.

In a déjà vu moment for communities across Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel, panic buying returned us to early pandemic vibes, as shoppers piled trolleys high.

Panic buying is bad for us, our communities and the environment. Why do we keep doing it?

It leads us to spend money on things we don’t need or can’t afford, or stockpiling things we then don’t use. It can cause increased food waste – making a community's food insecurity worse. It disrupts supply chains and can take essential goods away people who need them most – like shift workers and low socio-economic shoppers. In some case, irrational stockpiling can lead to price gouging. Meanwhile, the thought of others panic buying can cause people who are already anxious to feel worse.

“During times of stress we've evolved a bias towards action.” says behavioural strategist and researcher Cole Armstrong.

What’s going on

“The link between panic buying and over-consumption seems completely irrational when we're thinking about it with careful and deliberate thought, but it's an entirely rational response when you're standing at the shelves in the supermarket,” says behavioural strategist and researcher Cole Armstrong.

“During times of stress we've evolved a bias towards action. With a cyclone on its way we might be aware that we have enough groceries in the house, but doing nothing and riding it out just might not feel right.”

Armstrong says we're tuned in towards missing out on resources (it’s called loss aversion) where if everyone else is buying toilet paper we feel that loss quite keenly and respond by buying something we might not need.

Retail specialist Juanita Neville-Te Rito agrees. “We like to think we’re rational, but we’re driven by emotion. At a basic level it’s a hunter-gatherer response to a perceived danger. It’s about taking action and feeling empowered.

“We’re living in a state of perma-crisis. We may have previously experienced a restriction or felt we didn't make the right decision, so we think, this time we’re going to make sure we're fully conscious and avoid that feeling of missing out. There’s a dopamine hit from buying things and thinking; “I’m clever, I’m going to be smart this time. I’ll be alright.

“Then there’s social pressure. You hear from your friends that things are running out. They went to the shops and everything was gone. You start to doubt yourself. On top of that you’re getting the emergency warnings. You’re thinking someone who knows better than me is giving me a warning. So we go and get way more than we need.”

What we can do instead

“It’s a stressful time for people, but there’s no need to panic,” says Greg Harford, Chief Executive of Retail NZ. “There’s obviously customer concern there's going to be a shortage of goods. But that's not the case. We're not aware of any supply chain problems.”

When people see empty shelves they tend to think there's a shortage, but a lot of the time it’s that staff simply have not had time restock the shelves, says Harford. He suggests if something it's not on the shelf, to try asking a staff member to see if they can get it for you. “Often stores will have stuff out the back or at the distribution centre, and it’s just not physically on the shelf. But that doesn't necessarily mean there's a shortage.”

Harford says there’s absolutely no need to panic buy. “We’re asking people to shop nice and shop normal”.