Don't toss out your old curtains - here's 4 smart ways to recycle fabric

Dear Trash Queen, I am in an organisation that runs an annual fair, and after this particular fair we had a large number of reasonable lengths of very usable fabric left over. We have no storage facilities to keep these and wonder if you could advise on a sustainable method of either giving away or disposing.

A: There are some great education and training initiatives that use unwanted but usable lengths of fabrics to do all sorts of things, including teaching people how to sew, or giving them opportunities to express themselves.

One of these programmes is the Travelling Sewing Box Project, which is designed to give migrant women a safe place to sew, make friends, and express themselves through the creation of their own story or journey to New Zealand, told through fabric.

If you are Auckland-based, the West Auckland Resource Centre has a space where they will take unwanted fabric, and farm it back out to community groups, early childhood education and schools to use in creative projects.

There is also a group called The ReCreators, who source discarded or redundant materials such as fabric and wood, and use them to make new items. They run workshops with the goal of equipping people with the skills to potentially find work, or a new passion, embedding understanding about how a more circular economy could look for New Zealand.

Across New Zealand, there is an amazing network of community recycling centres that are linked up through the Zero Waste Network. Wherever you are located, you could contact the Zero Waste Network and they would help you find out if there is a hub or centre near you, where you could drop off the fabric to be resold, or to find a second life as something new.